We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 14.0" with 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor and WUXGA (1920 x 1200) Anti-Glare IPS Display
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs December 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
Standard of Premium Display
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%
DCI-P3 : The color standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The brightness is 350nits(Typ.).
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
The Latest Systems for Speed
13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors
Ready for Speedy Multi-tasking
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
Built-in Security Guard
The animation show that the security guard works when user leaves the gram and it sends an alert to its user.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The e-mail notification works only when the product is connected to the internet and the adapter is plugged in.
Attention Sensing
Privacy Guard & Alert
Hands Free Smart Pointer
Digital Wellness
Privacy Guard & Alert
Protects your privacy by automatically locking your gram or blurring the screen when you leave your laptop or when someone else is looking at your screen.
Screen Control by Gaze Tracking
Tracks your gaze and moves the mouse pointer accordingly or transfer active content to the screen you’re working on.
LG gram Cares
Alerts you when you have a bad posture and when you have worked continuously for too long.Alerts you when you have a bad posture and when you have worked continuously for too long.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The product image in the video and feature cards might be different from the actual model.
Leave the Charger Behind
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
Flexible Connectivity with Various Devices
It shows various ports of LG gram.
*The cable for connecting to 2nd display is not included. It is sold separately.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
Key Specs
-
Operating System
Windows 10 Pro
-
Processor
i7-1360P
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
-
Size (Inch)
14
-
SSD
512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
weight(kg)
0.999
-
Resolution
WUXGA 1920 x 1200
-
Graphic
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Dimension(inch)
12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66"
All specs
STORAGE
-
eMMC
N/A
-
HDD
N/A
-
MMC Slot
Micro SD
-
SSD
512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
THERMAL
-
Thermal
N/A
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)
BATTERY
-
Battery
72Wh
BUTTON
-
Button
Power button without Fingerprint
CERTIFIED
-
Certified
N/A
INFO
-
Product Category
gram
-
Year
Y23
LED
-
LED
Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, webcam
POWER
-
AC Adapter
65W
-
AC Adapter type
USB Type-C (external C to C cable, Wall Type)
SOUND
-
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(inch)
12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66"
-
Shipping weight(kg)
1.9
-
Shipping weight(lb)
4.2
-
weight(kg)
0.999
-
weight(lb)
2.2
-
Dimension(mm)
312 x 213.9 x 16.8"
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
17.1 x 10.4 x 2.4"
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
432 x 262 x 60"
DESIGN
-
Chassis Materials
Magnesium, PC-ABS
-
Color
Obsidian Black
SYSTEM
-
Graphic
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
-
Operating System
Windows 10 Pro
-
Processor
i7-1360P
CONNECTIVITY
-
TV Tuner
N/A
-
BT
BT 5.1
-
Interface
N/A
-
LAN
10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)
-
Webcam
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Wireless
Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
SECURITY
-
finger print
NO
-
fTPM/HW TPM
Option
-
HDD Security
NO
-
Secure mode
NO
-
Slim Kensington lock
YES
-
SSD Security
YES
DISPLAY
-
Brightness
350nit
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
1200:1 (Typical)
-
Panel Multi
LGD
-
Panel Type
IPS Non Touch
-
Pol
Anti-Glare
-
Ratio
16:10
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Resolution
WUXGA 1920 x 1200
-
Response Time
N/A
-
Size (cm)
35.5
-
Size (Inch)
14
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)
YES
-
Bamboo Paper
NO
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
NO
-
Dolby Atmos
YES
-
DTS Headphone-X
NO
-
DTS X:Ultra
NO
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
YES
-
Intel® Unision
YES
-
LG Control Center
NO
-
LG Display Extension
YES
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
NO
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
YES
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
YES
-
LG On Screen Display 3
YES
-
LG PC Manuals
YES
-
LG Pen Settings
NO
-
LG Power Manager
NO
-
LG Reader Mode
NO
-
LG Security Guard
YES
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
YES
-
LG UltraGear Studio
NO
-
LG Update Center
NO
-
LG Update & Recovery
YES
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
YES
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
YES
-
Microsoft Office 2016 (30 days Trial)
NO
-
Nebo for LG
NO
-
New Wall paper
YES
-
OLED Care SW
NO
-
PCmover Professional
YES
-
Sync on Mobile
YES
-
Tips (TBD)
NO
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
NO
-
Wacom notes
NO
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Buy directly
14Z90R-V.AS75A3
LG gram 14.0" with 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor and WUXGA (1920 x 1200) Anti-Glare IPS Display