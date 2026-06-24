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14-Inch LG gram Laptop in Obsidian Black Bundle with LG gram +view Portable IPS Display

14-Inch LG gram Laptop in Obsidian Black Bundle with LG gram +view Portable IPS Display

14Z95U85.16MR70
14Z95U-G.AU85A3
Front view of 14-Inch LG gram Laptop in Obsidian Black Bundle with LG gram +view Portable IPS Display 14Z95U85.16MR70
A front-facing view of the LG gram AI laptop with a 14-inch display. The image highlights key specifications shown on the screen, including Windows 11 Home Copilot+ PC, a WUXGA display, AMD Ryzen AI processor, and memory and storage configuration of 32 GB RAM and 2TB SSD.
16MR70.ASDA3
14Z95U-G.AU85A3
Front view of 14-Inch LG gram Laptop in Obsidian Black Bundle with LG gram +view Portable IPS Display 14Z95U85.16MR70
A front-facing view of the LG gram AI laptop with a 14-inch display. The image highlights key specifications shown on the screen, including Windows 11 Home Copilot+ PC, a WUXGA display, AMD Ryzen AI processor, and memory and storage configuration of 32 GB RAM and 2TB SSD.
16MR70.ASDA3

Key Features

  • 14-inch 16:10 WUXGA (1920x1200) IPS LCD display
  • Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home
  • Only 1,120g for a 14-inch laptop | 72Wh battery
  • AMD Ryzen AI Processor | LPDDR5x RAM / NVMe Gen4 SSD
  • Dual AI (On-Device AI + Cloud AI) | LG gram Link
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
14-Inch LG gram | Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home | Lightweight Dual AI Laptop (1.1kg) | AMD Ryzen AI, IPS Display

14Z95U-G.AU85A3

14-Inch LG gram |
Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home | Lightweight Dual AI Laptop (1.1kg) | AMD Ryzen AI, IPS Display
Front view

16MR70.ASDA3

LG gram +view WQXGA (2560 x 1600) Portable IPS Display
LG gram AI logo

LG gram AI logo

Ultra-portable Dual AI laptop for unmatched productivity

LG redefines portability—ultra-light and ultra-slim for true mobility, without compromising AI performance. Powered by LG gram’s exclusive Dual AI, combining On-device AI and Cloud AI, it delivers intelligent productivity wherever you go. Be a pro anywhere with the new ultra-portable Dual AI laptop.

This image shows two lightweight 2026 gram laptops displayed on a dark gray background. One laptop is angled to highlight the slim, compact rear design, while the other is open, emphasizing a thin and lightweight build.

This image shows two lightweight 2026 gram laptops displayed on a dark gray background. One laptop is angled to highlight the slim, compact rear design, while the other is open, emphasizing a thin and lightweight build.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Features overview of the LG gram 14-inch AI laptop, highlighting an ultra-portable 1,120 g design with MIL-STD durability, a 14-inch 16:10 WUXGA (1920×1200) display, dual AI capabilities with on-device and cloud AI, Copilot+ PC support, long-lasting battery life up to 32 hours, an AMD Ryzen AI processor, and gram Link connectivity for seamless device sync across iOS, Android, and webOS.

Features overview of the LG gram 14-inch AI laptop, highlighting an ultra-portable 1,120 g design with MIL-STD durability, a 14-inch 16:10 WUXGA (1920×1200) display, dual AI capabilities with on-device and cloud AI, Copilot+ PC support, long-lasting battery life up to 32 hours, an AMD Ryzen AI processor, and gram Link connectivity for seamless device sync across iOS, Android, and webOS.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

PortabilityPerformanceConnectivity & Security
An image displaying the text “The Next Level of Portability.”

An image displaying the text “The Next Level of Portability.”

True portability isn’t just about weight. It’s about being slim, compact, and powered for extended daily use. LG gram combines all of these—lightweight design, a thin profile that takes up minimal space in your bag, and a long-lasting battery—so you can stay productive anytime, anywhere.

This image shows four real-life usage scenarios of the LG gram laptop, including carrying the device while walking through the city, using the laptop one-handed during live work or communication, traveling with the laptop in a backpack between locations, and working outdoors at a seaside café with creative applications open, highlighting everyday portability, mobility, and flexible performance.

This image shows four real-life usage scenarios of the LG gram laptop, including carrying the device while walking through the city, using the laptop one-handed during live work or communication, traveling with the laptop in a backpack between locations, and working outdoors at a seaside café with creative applications open, highlighting everyday portability, mobility, and flexible performance.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Ultra-light. Ultra-slim.

LG gram combines an incredibly light weight of just 1,120g with a thin, super-slim 15.7mm profile.

*The thickness and weight measurements are derived at the thinnest and lightest point and may vary. Please see the specifications for detailed product dimensions.

Ultra-durable

LG gram is a laptop computer that passes 7 military-grade tests, ready for the conditions of travel and everyday use. It delivers the durability of a rugged notebook computer while maintaining its ultra-light design.

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H Method 500.6 (Low Pressure (Altitude) Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II – Operation); Method 501.7 (High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II – Operation)); Method 502.7 (Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II – Operation)); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure IV – Transit Drop). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

*If a consumer sustains any experiment or causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.

*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.

Ultra-lasting

Powered by a high-capacity battery, gram delivers up to 32 hours of usage time. With all-day battery life and an AI Smart Assistant that helps manage power efficiency based on your usage patterns, you can boost productivity and enjoy uninterrupted use from morning to night.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

*Battery life is measured under video playback at 150 nits brightness with wireless off and headphones at default volume.

*Battery time stated in the feature represents the maximum condition. Actual usage time may vary depending on product specifications, user environment, network connectivity, battery condition, and usage period.

*To use the AI battery saving mode usage detection notification feature, at least 80 hours of pattern learning is required.

An image displaying the text “AI Performance at a Pro Level”

An image displaying the text “AI Performance at a Pro Level”

Pro power meets AI brilliance

Experience powerful performance with AMD’s AI-optimized processor. With AMD Radeon™ Graphics and an NPU that supports AI tasks, it delivers fast responsiveness and stable performance even in multitasking environments. Combined with efficient power management, 32GB LPDDR5x memory, up to 2TB NVMe SSD storage, and an additional NVMe expansion slot enhances system speed and flexibility for video editing, 3D work, and AI-driven tasks.

50TOPS

AMD Ryzen™ AI processor

AMD Radeon™

Graphics

'The image features an AMD Ryzen AI processor set against a vibrant, futuristic orange-toned background, with large semi-transparent “AI” text layered behind the chipset.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

*The performance of the NPU and GPU varies depending on the processor, and the above TOPS value stated is shown as 'Up to'.

*The above Memory and SSD options require separate purchase, and prices may vary depending on country and model.

Expanded AI experiences with gram's Dual AI and Copilot+ PC

LG’s exclusive Dual AI solution delivers a seamless AI experience across both online and offline environments. Copilot+ PC AI features add even more flexibility to your workflow. Experience gram’s upgraded AI assistant for a smoother, more intuitive way to work.

This image shows the slim LG Gram AI laptop viewed from the front against a minimalist background.

Dual AI:
always-on performance
with On-Device & Cloud AI

The Dual AI of LG gram delivers a seamless AI experience across online and offline environments. Powered by EXAONE 3.5, LG’s AI solution, gram chat On-Device enables on-PC document search and summarization without a network connection. With gram chat, you can instantly connect to gram Link to transfer files or make calls, making everyday tasks easier.

*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.

*This service offers paid features of GPT4o but does not support search integration or coding editor functionality. gram chat Cloud is free for the first year after user registration, after which it becomes a paid service. Users will be notified separately during this period and can opt out if they wish.

*Please note that gram chat On-Device is designed for specific requests and does not support continuous conversations. For best results, use it for straightforward, one-time requests only.

Enjoy On-Device AI, even offline

Get tailored answers based on your archived files**

Recall recently viewed screen with simple keywords***

Instant summarize text and documents

Set various system options with simple commands****

*The gram chat On-Device function allows you to interact with documents stored on your PC, and it does not handle simple daily information or questions requiring internet searches.

*Some features may not work properly during initial use due to the On-Device AI's need for pre-learning time to adapt to the user. ① gram chat On-Device requires indexing to combine words with data from your PC content, which may take time to deliver desired results. ② At least 80 hours of pattern learning are required to use the battery usage detection notification.

*AI search results may vary depending on the data at the time of search, and the accuracy of the content is not guaranteed, so user verification is required.

*This feature supports English and Korean language only.

**Documents over 200,000 characters are not stored. Up to 1,000 documents under this limit can be saved. gram AI uses data stored on your laptop to provide search results and answers. Outputs may vary and are not guaranteed to be accurate. User discretion is advised.

***The PC screen is captured approximately once every 2 seconds, with a storage limit of about 13GB. Captured images are automatically deleted after a certain period. Users can customize settings such as whether to use the feature, screen storage duration, and capacity via the gear icon at the top of gram chat.

***This feature is disabled by default and is opt-in, which you can activate if you wish to use it.

***This feature: ① May have difficulty searching for handwritten text, blurry images, or decorative fonts. ② Searches rely on exact text matches, including spacing. ③ Using audio capture may reduce computing performance.

***This function doesn't recover lost files; instead, it helps users navigate to the previous screen by searching keywords. Users can retrieve files using copy and paste.

****Supported system settings: • Dark mode / • Fn lock / • Battery life extension / • AI battery usage detection / • Reader mode / • Touchpad / • Battery saving mode / • USB-C offline charging / • Brightness Control / • Sound Control

Copilot+ PC:
the AI assistant in Windows

Heavy projects? Light lift

Copilot+ PCs handle your most demanding edits with ease so you can stay focused on progress, without slowing down.

One click, more actions

Instant shortcuts to help you understand it, write it, and move on. Plus, it can recognize images too, letting you save time and stay focused all in one click.*

Find it instantly, search in your own language

Recall brings back what you’ve seen before by describing it. Natural Search helps you find what’s on your PC using natural language—no keywords needed.**

Protect what’s important

This is the most secure Windows PC yet. Loaded with layers of hardware-based security, so your most important stuff stays protected.***

*Image actions now available across devices; other actions vary by device region, language and character set. Subscription required for some actions. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

**Works with specific text, image, and document formats only; optimized for select languages (English, Chinese (Simplified), French, German, Japanese, and Spanish). See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

***Windows Hello facial recognition available on select Copilot+ PCs.

****Copilot in Windows requires Windows 11. Some features require an NPU. Timing of feature delivery and availability varies by market and device. See http://aka.ms/WindowsAIFeatures.

More vertical space. Clear detail.

The 14 inch 1920×1200 WUXGA IPS display delivers clear and accurate visuals with 350nits of brightness for comfortable viewing in various environments. Its 16:10 aspect ratio offers a wider vertical viewing area, allowing more content to fit on screen and reducing the need for scrolling. Wide viewing angles and consistent colour reproduction help keep images and text sharp and clear, making everyday work and media viewing comfortable and reliable.

This image shows the display of the gram 14 inch laptop from the front, featuring colorful parrots set against a light green background, highlighting vivid colors and fine detail. Above the screen, icons represent key display specifications, including DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) color gamut, 1200:1 contrast, and 16:10 aspect ratio, indicating the display’s color range, contrast, and aspect ratio.

This image shows the display of the gram 14 inch laptop from the front, featuring colorful parrots set against a light green background, highlighting vivid colors and fine detail. Above the screen, icons represent key display specifications, including DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) color gamut, 1200:1 contrast, and 16:10 aspect ratio, indicating the display’s color range, contrast, and aspect ratio.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

*DCI-P3 Typical 99%. (DCI-P3: The colour standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)).

*The 1920×1200 (WUXGA) resolution provides more vertical pixels than the standard 1920×1080 Full HD resolution.

Immersive spatial sound all around you

Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos® and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

*Dolby Atmos® performance claims are based on information provided on the official Dolby Atmos® website.

An image displaying the text “Stay Connected. Stay Secure"

An image displaying the text “Stay Connected. Stay Secure"

This image shows an LG gram laptop connected with a tablet, smartphone, and desktop display, illustrating seamless multi-device syncing and content sharing across iOS, Android, and webOS using LG gram Link.

LG gram Link:
easy device sync—
iOS, Android, and webOS
on your LG gram

No matter if it’s iOS, Android, or webOS, gram Link connects everything—so you can stop worrying about OS compatibility. Share files, mirror screens, and stay seamlessly connected across all your devices.

Key features of LG gram Link

Multi-device file sharing

Cross-device screen & control

Photo search & organization

Mobile alerts & audio on PC

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 16.4 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.

*To install the LG gram link app, you can use the [LG Update program] to automatically find and install the LG Update app that matches your system. (Applies to models released in 2024 and later). 

*The webOS integration feature is supported only on models running webOS26.

*The file sharing feature can be used without a network connection via Bluetooth. All other features require the laptop and mobile device to be connected to the same network.

*Smart Monitor support will be available at a later date. Some Smart TVs and monitors may not be supported.

*iOS, Android logos are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., Google LLC, and LG Electronics Inc., respectively.

This image shows an LG Gram AI laptop on a dark background, illustrating remote security protection through ThinQ, with the device displayed as securely managed and protected even when accessed or controlled remotely.

Erase. Lock.
Protect—remotely.

With ThinQ, you can remotely lock your LG gram and completely erase data if it is lost. Data is deleted to prevent both recovery and forensic access, keeping your sensitive information secure.

*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region.

*This feature is supported with an active internet connection. 

*Support is scheduled to begin from Q1 2026. Supported models and availability may vary by country.

The image highlights the side ports of a laptop, including HDMI, USB 3.2 Type-A, and USB 3.2 Type-C with Power Delivery and DisplayPort support, enabling simple plug-and-play connectivity for charging, data transfer, and external displays without a docking station.

Simple,
instant connectivity

Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, large monitors, and various other devices. With many ports, you can enjoy a plug-and-play paradise of productivity and entertainment.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

*USB Type-C™ and USB-C™ are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.

*A portable laptop charger (adapter) is included in the package.

Print

All specs

ACCESSORY

Accessory

Laptop Adapter

BATTERY

Battery

72 Wh Li-Ion

BUTTON

Button

Power button without Fingerprint

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

Dimension(mm)

312 x 214.3 x 15.7~16.9

Shipping Dimension(mm)

552 x 308 x 69

Shipping weight(kg)

1,950g

INFO

Product Category

gram

Year

Y26

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

Full Size Backlit KBD

Pointing Device

Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function

LED

LED

Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam, MIC

SYSTEM

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Memory

32GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7500MHz)

Processor

Ryzen AI 7 450

Graphic

AMD Radeon™ Graphics

THERMAL

Thermal

Mega cooling system

CONNECTIVITY

BT

BT 5.4

Webcam

FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

Wireless

Wi-Fi 6E

DESIGN

Color

Obsidian Black

DISPLAY

Panel Type

IPS Non Touch

Brightness

350nit

Size (Inch)

14inch

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical)

Contrast

1200:1 (Typical)

Ratio

16:10

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Resolution

WUXGA (1920*1200)

Size (cm)

35.5cm

Response Time

30 ms(Typical)

STORAGE

SSD

NVMe 512 GB M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

HDMI

HDMI 2.1 (4K@60Hz)

HP-Out

4Pole Headset, US type

USB Type A

USB 3.2 Gen1x1 (x2)

USB Type C

USB 3.2 Gen2x1 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port)

PRE-INSTALLED SW

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

O

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

O

LG gram Link

O

LG Display Extension

O

Dolby Atmos

O

Print

All specs

LED

LED

N/A

THERMAL

Thermal

N/A

BATTERY

Battery

N/A

POWER

AC Adapter

N/A

AC Adapter type

N/A

BUTTON

Button

2 Buttons / Up, Down (Brightness Control)

CERTIFIED

Certified

N/A

SOUND

Audio

N/A

Speaker

N/A

INFO

Product Category

gram+view

Year

Y23

STORAGE

eMMC

N/A

HDD

N/A

MMC Slot

N/A

SSD

N/A

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

N/A

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

Dimension(mm)

360 x 245.5 x 8.3"

Dimension(inch)

14.17 x 9.66 x 0.32"

Shipping Dimension(inch)

16.5x11.5x2.4"

Shipping Dimension(mm)

419x288x60"

weight(kg)

0.67 (0.92 / with Folio)

weight(lb)

1.45

DESIGN

Chassis Materials

Aluminum, PC-ABS

Color

Silver

CONNECTIVITY

BT

N/A

Interface

N/A

LAN

N/A

TV Tuner

N/A

Webcam

N/A

Wireless

N/A

SYSTEM

Graphic

N/A

Memory

N/A

Operating System

Non OS

Processor

N/A

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

DC-in

N/A

Etc.

N/A

HDMI

N/A

HP-Out

N/A

RJ45

N/A

USB Type A

N/A

USB Type C

2 x USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode)

SECURITY

finger print

N/A

fTPM/HW TPM

NO

HDD Security

NO

Secure mode

N/A

Slim Kensington lock

N/A

SSD Security

NO

DISPLAY

Brightness

350nit

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

Contrast

1200:1 (Typical)

Panel Multi

LGD

Panel Type

IPS Non Touch / Anti Glare

Pol

Anti-Glare

Ratio

16:10

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Resolution

WQXGA 2560 x 1600

Response Time

N/A

Size (cm)

40.6

Size (Inch)

16

PRE-INSTALLED SW

Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)

NO

Bamboo Paper

NO

Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

NO

Dolby Atmos

NO

DTS X:Ultra

NO

Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

NO

Intel® Unision

NO

LG Control Center

NO

LG Display Extension

NO

LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

NO

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

NO

LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

NO

LG On Screen Display 3

YES

LG PC Manuals

NO

LG Pen Settings

NO

LG Power Manager

NO

LG Reader Mode

NO

LG Security Guard

NO

LG Smart Assistant 1.0

NO

LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)

NO

LG UltraGear Studio

NO

LG Update Center

NO

LG Update & Recovery

NO

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

NO

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

NO

Nebo for LG

NO

New Wall paper

NO

OLED Care SW

NO

PCmover Professional

NO

Sync on Mobile

NO

Tips (TBD)

NO

Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)

NO

Wacom notes

NO

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