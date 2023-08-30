About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG gram 14” Ultra-Lightweight Laptop with Intel® Core™ i7 processor

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG gram 14” Ultra-Lightweight Laptop with Intel® Core™ i7 processor

14Z990-G.AP7BA3

LG gram 14” Ultra-Lightweight Laptop with Intel® Core™ i7 processor

Print

All specs

GENERAL INFORMATION

Model

14Z990-G.AP7BA3

Operating System

Windows 10 Pro

Color

Dark Silver

PROCESSOR

CPU Brand

8th Gen Intel®

CPU Type

Intel® Core™ i7-8565U

CPU Speed

1.8 GHz (Turbo up to 4.6 GHz)

MEMORY

Total Memory

8GB

Memory Speed

DDR4 2400MHz

HARD DRIVE

Type / Interface

M.2 SSD (Solid-State Drive) SATA3

Capacity

256GB

DISPLAY

Screen Size

14.0"

Display Type

IPS LCD

Resolution

FHD (1920 x 1080)

Graphics

Intel® UHD Graphics 620

AUDIO

Speakers

Stereo Speaker (1.5W x 2)

Built-In Microphone

Internal Mic

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC9560
(802.11ac 2x2, WiFi/Bluetooth Combo)

LAN

10/100 Mbps

Bluetooth

Yes (Bluetooth v. 5.0)

FEATURES

Reader Mode

Yes

Back-lit Keyboard

Yes (2-level)

Fingerprint ID

Yes

MIL-STD 810G

Yes

DTS Headphone: X

Yes

Touchscreen

No

Webcam

HD with Webcam LED & Mic

PORTS AND CONNECTORS

HDMI (Standard)

1

Thunderbolt™ 3 / USB 3.0 Type-C

USB 3.1 Type-C

USB 3.0

2 (USB 3.1)

Micro-SD

1 slot

Headphone Out

Yes

RJ45 Ethernet

Yes

DC-In

Yes

BATTERY/POWER

Battery

4 Cell (Li-Polymer, 7.7V / 72Wh)

Battery Life

23.5 hours

MATERIAL(BODY)

Material

Magnesium alloy
(Nano Carbon with Magnesium)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimensions (WxHxD) cm

32.3 x 21.2 x 1.45~1.65

Weight

995g

WARRANTY

International Warranty (Carry-in)*

1 year parts and labor
*limited to the following countries only: (Brazil/Canada/China/England/India/Italy/Japan/Peru/Poland/Portugal/South Korea/Spain/Taiwan/USA/Vietnam only)

Limited Warranty (Onsite)

1 year parts and labor

What people are saying