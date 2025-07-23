Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG gram 15” | Windows 11 Home | Lightweight AMD Ryzen AI Processor Laptop | gram Hybrid AI, Copilot+ PC, LG gram Link, FHD Anti-glare IPS display

15Z80T-G.AS55A3
  • Front view with Copilot+ Bloom Wallpaper
  • Front view
  • Front view with keyboard
  • -30 degree side view and cover open
  • -30 degree side port zoom-in view with cover open
  • +30 degree side port zoom-in view with cover open
  • Top-down view and cover closed
  • Top-down view of keyboard
  • Right side view and cover open
  • Left side view and cover closed
  • feature01
  • feature02
  • feature03
  • feature04
  • feature05
Front view with Copilot+ Bloom Wallpaper
Front view
Front view with keyboard
-30 degree side view and cover open
-30 degree side port zoom-in view with cover open
+30 degree side port zoom-in view with cover open
Top-down view and cover closed
Top-down view of keyboard
Right side view and cover open
Left side view and cover closed
feature01
feature02
feature03
feature04
feature05

Key Features

  • 15.6” FHD (1920x1080) Anti-glare IPS display
  • Windows 11 / Copilot+ PC
  • AI optimized AMD Ryzen AI Processor | LPDDR5x RAM / NVMe Gen4 SSD
  • gram Hybrid AI / LG gram Link
  • 1,290g Lightweight / 72Wh High capacity battery
  • Dolby Atmos®
More
The image shows an LG Gram laptop, highlighted for its ultra-light design with the "LG gram AI" logo on the right.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Leading greatness, award winning excellence

A image of 2025 PCMag Readers' Choice Award logo

Best laptop brand of 2025*

Top-rated laptop brand with incredibly high scores in almost every categotry.

*A trademark of Ziff Davis, LLC. Used under license.

*Reprinted with permission. © 2025 Ziff Davis, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

*LG gram was chosen as the Best Laptop Brand of 2025 based on the PCMag Readers' Choice Awards.

The image showcases a slim laptop with the text: "Light, thin, all-powerful" at the top. Key specifications, "Light 1,290 g" and "Slim 15.4 mm," are highlighted in the center. A MIL-STD durability badge is displayed in the upper-right corner, emphasizing its robustness.

Built light, made tough

The image features a laptop with vibrant content displayed on its screen, emphasizing vivid colors and detailed visuals. The text at the top reads: "15.6" FHD IPS display," highlighting the high-quality screen technology.

15.6’’ FHD IPS display

A split-screen image showcasing 'Hybird AI' with two distinct modes: 'gram chat On-Device' on the left, represented by a pink icon, and 'gram chat Cloud' on the right, represented by a blue icon. The screen displays an AI interface, symbolizing seamless AI functionality across both modes.

Hybrid AI

A close-up of an AMD Ryzen AI processor embedded in a high-tech circuit board. The chip is surrounded by intricate circuitry with glowing orange lights, creating a futuristic and high-performance aesthetic.

AMD Ryzen AI Processor

This image shows a laptop and a smartphone wirelessly sharing files. The laptop screen displays a file transfer progress window, while the smartphone screen shows a gallery of received files. A blurred, colorful file icon appears mid-transfer, illustrating the wireless sharing process.

LG gram Link- Get all connected

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above mobile device is not included in the package (sold separately).

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

*gram Chat On-Device function in Hybrid AI is not currently supported at launch but is expected to be available in a future update.

Hybrid AI

Hybrid AI: On-Device and Cloud synergy

Powered by both on-device and cloud AI, Hybrid AI offers seamless performance and personalized insights wherever you are. Work smarter, stay secure, and achieve more—whether you’re online or offline.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Please note that gram chat On-Device is designed for specific requests and does not support continuous conversations. For best results, use it for straightforward, one-time requests only.

Always on, even offline with On-Device AI

This image shows a timeline for document revisions with two versions of a file titled 'Fundamentals of Geology.' The left version reflects changes at 3:56 PM, while the right shows updates at 4:00 PM on 10.02.2025. A clock icon at the top indicates the ability to revert edits, and a slider below highlights the time gap between the revisions.

Time travel**

Recover lost files

Search with any clues you recall or browse your previous screens, including documents and websites.

This image shows hands typing on a laptop with a search bar displaying the question, 'What was the global project budget?

Searching

Get tailored answers based on your files

Provides personalized answers based on local data from documents and images.

This image shows a search bar at the top with the text 'Summarize this document,' accompanied by a red PDF icon and a cursor pointing to it. Below, a preview of a PDF document is partially visible, and a summary of the document's content is displayed in a chat window labeled 'gram chat On-Device.' The interface suggests an AI-driven feature for summarizing documents.

Summarize

Instant summaries, even offline

Summarize text or document files directly in an on-device environment.

This image shows a search bar with the text 'Turn on dark mode,' above two screenshots of a desktop. The first screenshot displays a light mode interface, while the second shows the same interface in dark mode, connected by a curved arrow indicating the transition.

Setting

Change settings with your words

Set various*** system options in gram chat On-Device with easy, conversational commands.

This image shows a search bar with the query 'Wifi isn't working, What should I do?' above a laptop screen. The screen displays a customer support interface with troubleshooting options and a progress bar running diagnostics, accompanied by a Wi-Fi signal icon with a slash, indicating a connectivity issue.

Troubleshooting

24/7 Support, always within reach

Offer 24/7 instant support for product inquiries, even without Wi-Fi.

*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.

*The gram chat On-Device function allows you to interact with documents stored on your PC, and it does not handle simple daily information or questions requiring internet searches. "Search by Conversation" is currently in Beta and will be updated in the future.

*Some features may not work properly during initial use due to the On-Device AI's need for pre-learning time to adapt to the user. ① gram chat On-Device requires indexing to combine words with data from your PC content, which may take time to deliver desired results. ② At least 80 hours of pattern learning are required to use the battery usage detection notification.

*This feature supports English and Korean language only.

*AI search results may vary depending on the data at the time of search, and the accuracy of the content is not guaranteed, so user verification is required.

*This feature supports English and Korean language only.

*The feature is not currently supported at launch but is expected to be available in a future update.

**The PC screen is captured approximately once every 2 seconds, with a storage limit of about 13GB. Captured images are automatically deleted after a certain period. Users can customize settings such as whether to use the feature, screen storage duration, and capacity via the gear icon at the top of gram chat.

**This feature is disabled by default and is opt-in, which you can activate if you wish to use it.

**This feature: ① May have difficulty searching for handwritten text, blurry images, or decorative fonts. ② Searches rely on exact text matches, including spacing. ③ Using audio capture may reduce computing performance.

**This function doesn't recover lost files; instead, it helps users navigate to the previous screen by searching keywords. Users can retrieve files using copy and paste.

***Supported system settings: • Dark mode / • Fn lock / • Battery life extension / • AI battery usage detection / • Reader mode / • Touchpad / • Battery saving mode / • USB-C offline charging / • Brightness Control / • Sound Control

****As the Gram Chat On-device feature is being gradually rolled out, this function will be applied in a future update.

Smart AI assistant with Cloud AI

A chat interface showing a user asking for recommendations for activities at Lake Bled, and an AI response listing three suggestions: 1. Visit Bled Island and the church, 2. Explore Bled Castle, 3. Walk around Lake Bled.

Get instant answers with AI Chatbot

From solving homework problems to satisfying your curiosity, the AI assistant delivers the information you need in seconds.

An infographic showcasing three AI-powered features: Summarization, represented by a document icon transforming into a simplified file; Text Extraction, symbolized by an image converting into a document; and Translation, depicted by a document changing to another language format.

Simple translation and summarization

Let AI analyze and extract key details from your documents, saving you time and effort.

An illustration featuring various productivity app icons, such as Google Drive, Gmail, Google Sheets, and Google Calendar, surrounding a central gram AI Cloud logo. The image represents seamless integration of gram AI Cloud with popular productivity tools.

Effortless scheduling and emailing

Talk to your AI assistant, and watch it handle your tasks. From drafting emails to scheduling meetings, seamlessly connect with productivity tools.

Customers who purchase LG gram can use gram chat Cloud powered by OpenAI GPT-4o free of charge for one year.

*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.

*This service offers paid features of GPT4o but does not support search integration or coding editor functionality. gram chat Cloud is free for the first year after user registration, after which it becomes a paid service. Users will be notified separately during this period and can opt out if they wish.

*gram chat Cloud requires installation prior to use and the creation of a separate account.

*Usage limits apply to gram chat Cloud. The maximum monthly token usage is 200K, with a monthly usage limit of 450 requests and a daily usage limit of 30 requests.

*Exceeding these limits will result in a downgrade to the GPT-4o mini model and disable function calling.

*While gram chat Cloud does not collect personal prompts, it may request access to your Google or Microsoft account for feature integration purposes.

**Linked Google Workspace, Microsoft 365.

Microsoft Copilot

Your everyday AI companion

Get real answers based on the internet and generate images with ease using Copilot in Windows. This powerful AI tool leverages online resources to provide you with accurate, up-to-date information tailored to your queries. With just a few clicks, you can obtain the answers you need and create custom images to enhance your projects.

A laptop featuring the Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper on its screen, with a close-up highlighting a dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard. The 'Copilot+PC' logo is prominently displayed in the top left corner, emphasizing AI-integrated functionality.

*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.

*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.

*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.

*Some Copilot+ PC experiences require free updates continuing to roll out through early 2025. Timing varies by device and region. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

Recall instantly

Don't struggle to find which folder you saved a file in. Just describe something you remember, and gram will instantly find what you need.

Create your own images easily

Not everyone needs to have the skills of an artist. Just sketch out your thoughts, and instantly get an image that looks like it was created by a professional designer.

Live translation with captions

Experience seamless communication with the Live Caption feature. Get real-time, on-screen transcription from any audio source in your desired language, making every conversation easy and effortless.

Visual effects for your video calls

Don't worry about unexpected video calls. With creative filters like improving lighting and blurring distractions, you can ensure a flawless presentation every time.

*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.

*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.

*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.

*Some Copilot+ PC experiences require free updates continuing to roll out through early 2025. Timing varies by device and region. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

*Recall is coming soon through a post-launch Windows update. Timing will vary by device and region. Optimized for select languages (English, Chinese (simplified), French, German, Japanese, and Spanish). Content-based and storage limitations apply. See [https://aka.ms/copilotpluspcs]

*Cocreator is optimized for English text prompts. Requires Microsoft account and internet connection to access cloud services that help ensure the responsible use of AI. Learn more [https://aka.ms/copilotpluspcs]

*The availability timing of certain Windows Studio Effects features will vary by device and region. See [https://aka.ms/copilotpluspcs] 

*Live Captions are Currently supports translation for video and audio subtitles into English from 40+ languages. And available Copilot+ PC experiences vary by device and region and over time. See [https://aka.ms/copilotpluspcs]

The light life

LG gram’s lightweight of 1,290g in a slim body of 15.4mm matches any lifestyle freely. Engineered to pass rigorous military-grade tests, this design is a perfect example of how durability and sleekness can go hand in hand.

1,290g

Lightweight

15.4mm

Super Slim

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure Ⅳ - Transit Drop). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

*If a consumer runs this experiment and causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.

*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.

Full HD high resolution & sRGB 99% wide color gamut

Crisp details, vivid experiences

Immerse yourself in vibrant, rich colors with the stunning Full HD resolution and the wide color sRGB 99%. The LG gram brings your ideas to life with clarity, adding precision and depth to every visual.

15"

Large screen

Full HD

High resolution

IPS panel

Wide viewing angle

sRGB 99%

Wide color gamut

The image features two laptops placed back-to-back, showcasing vibrant, colorful screens with thin bezels, emphasizing vivid visuals and sleek design.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Anti-glare display 

Stay focused, see clearly

Enjoy a sharp and vibrant display without worrying about reflections, even in bright environments.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The brightness is 350nits (Typ.).

True multitasking freedom

Born for AI, perfectly powered by AMD Ryzen AI Processor

The AMD Ryzen AI Processor, featuring a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of handling up to 50 Tera Operations per Second (TOPS) for AI tasks, is now integrated into the LG gram, offering powerful performance, optimized for laptops. With innovative power efficiency and the distinct performance of an AI-dedicated processor, it efficiently handles AI and machine learning tasks.

50 TOPS
NPU

A close-up of an Intel Core Ultra processor embedded in a high-tech circuit board. The chip is surrounded by complex circuitry with glowing orange and blue lights, creating a futuristic, high-performance aesthetic. The 25-year-old Intel Core Ultra processor delivers up to 18 percent more performance than the 24-year-old Intel Core processor.

Choose the CPU that fits you!

If you are in search of a Copilot+ PC that offers low power consumption, this model is an excellent option to consider. For those requiring a high-performance laptop, the 16Z90TP is highly recommended.

Learn More

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel Core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

*The performance of the NPU and GPU varies depending on the processor, and the above TOPS value stated is shown as 'Up to'.

Smooth, swift multitasking

Get the best of both with LPDDR5 channel memory for faster data handling and Dual NVMe SSDs for quicker access to your storage.

LPDDR5x

NVMe (Gen4)

The image features a laptop with multiple application windows floating outward, showcasing its multitasking capabilities. The apps displayed range from video editing to presentations, emphasizing the laptop's performance for diverse tasks.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above Memory and SSD options require separate purchase, and prices may vary depending on country and model.
*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).

gram Link

Get all connected

LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, whether the device is iOS or Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.

This image shows a laptop and a smartphone wirelessly sharing files. The laptop screen displays a file transfer progress window, while the smartphone screen shows a gallery of received files. A blurred, colorful file icon appears mid-transfer, illustrating the wireless sharing process.

Data transfer

Easy data transfer between gram and mobile (Android & iOS).

A laptop and a tablet are displayed side by side, both showing the same colorful and artistic design on their screens. The background features geometric shapes, emphasizing creative work and seamless device synchronization.

Display expansion & duplication

Use your tablet or smartphone as a second screen.

This image shows a laptop displaying a search interface for photos with the keyword 'birthday.' The screen features a grid of colorful photo thumbnails, each tagged with icons, indicating categorized or filtered search results.

AI image classification

AI automatically handles image classification and tagging.

A laptop displaying a video conference with multiple participants on the screen, accompanied by a smartphone showing an individual participant in the same call. This setup emphasizes seamless connectivity and multitasking for virtual meetings.

Phone as webcam

Use your smartphone's high-performance camera for video calls.

A laptop and a smartphone are placed on a desk, both displaying the same music playback interface, indicating synchronized functionality. The setup highlights seamless integration between devices for multimedia activities.

Audio sharing on phone

Share your smartphone sound directly with LG gram's speakers.

This image shows a laptop and a smartphone connected wirelessly, both playing the same music track titled 'Bubble Gum.' The laptop screen displays a music player interface, and the smartphone mirrors the playback. Surrounding waves illustrate seamless audio synchronization.

Make and receive calls

Make and receive calls directly from your LG gram.

The image features a person holding a smartphone in front of a gray laptop, both displaying the same video of a woman performing a yoga pose. The scene highlights seamless screen mirroring or content sharing between devices.

Screen mirroring

Cast your tablet or smartphone screen to the gram.

This image shows a laptop screen displaying a call interface. The interface includes a contact list on the left and an ongoing call with 'Dan' on the right, featuring a profile image and audio controls. The design highlights the laptop's capability to manage voice calls.

Keyboard & mouse share

Control your tablet or smartphone with the keyboard and mouse of your gram.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 15.2 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.

*To install the LG gram Link app, you can use the [LG Update program] to automatically find and install the LG Update app that matches your system. (Applies to models released in 2024 and later).

*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purpose. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

*gram Link is scheduled for future updates, and the version update schedule may vary by country.

A person sitting on a couch, enjoying immersive audio while using an LG gram laptop. The text highlights Dolby Atmos technology, emphasizing a rich, expansive, 360-degree auditory experience. Surrounding sound waves in the background visually represent the immersive soundscape.

Dolby Atmos®

Immerse your sense

Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos® technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Dolby®, Dolby Atmos® and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Smart power, unplug and play

Powered by a 72Wh high-capacity battery offering up to 27.0 hours of usage time and equipped with our AI Smart Assistant, gram analyzes user patterns to optimize battery efficiency. Boost your productivity and enjoy uninterrupted play.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above battery life represents the maximum capacity based on video playback time under the following conditions: brightness set to 150nits, wireless off, and audio playback via earphones (default volume). 

*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.

*To use the AI Smart Assistant's battery usage detection notification feature, at least 80 hours of pattern learning is required.

The image highlights the side ports of a laptop, including HDMI, USB 4 Type-C, HP/MIC and USB 3.2 gen2 Type-A. It showcases the laptop's versatile connectivity options.

Easy connectivity

Simple, instant connectivity

Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, large monitors, and various other devices. With many ports, you can enjoy a plug-and-play paradise of productivity and entertainment.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

All specs

SYSTEM

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Graphic

    AMD Radeon™ Graphics

  • Memory

    16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 6400MHz)

  • Processor

    AMD RyzenTM AI 5 340

BATTERY

  • Battery

    72 Wh Li-Ion

BUTTON

  • Button

    Power button without Fingerprint

CONNECTIVITY

  • BT

    BT 5.4

  • Webcam

    FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

  • Wireless

    Wi-Fi 6E (802.ax)

DESIGN

  • Color

    Obsidian Black

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

  • Dimension(mm)

    356.3 x 223.4 x 15.4~16.95

  • weight(kg)

    1,290g

DISPLAY

  • Brightness

    350nit

  • Color gamut

    sRGB 99%(Typical)

  • Contrast

    1200:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pol

    Anti-Glare

  • Ratio

    16:9

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Resolution

    FHD (1920*1080)

  • Size (Inch)

    15.6inch

INFO

  • Product Category

    gram

  • Year

    Y25

INPUT DEVICE

  • Keyboard

    Full Size Backlit Keyboard

  • Pointing Device

    Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • HDMI

    HDMI 2.1

  • HP-Out

    4Pole Headset, US type

  • USB Type A

    USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)

  • USB Type C

    USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port)

LED

  • LED

    Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam, MIC

PRE-INSTALLED SW

  • Dolby Atmos

    O

  • LG Display Extension

    O

  • LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

    O

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix®

    O

  • LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

    O

  • LG On Screen Display 3

    O

  • McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

    O

  • Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

    O

SOUND

  • Audio

    HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

  • Speaker

    Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2

STORAGE

  • SSD

    512GB NVME M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4

THERMAL

  • Thermal

    Mega cooling system

What people are saying

