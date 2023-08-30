We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 15” Core i5 Processor Ultra-Slim Laptop
All specs
-
Model
-
15Z960-G.AR5BA3
-
Color
-
Gold
-
Operating System
-
Windows 10 Home (64bit)
-
CPU Brand
-
6th Gen Intel®
-
CPU Type
-
Core i5-6200U (6th Gen. Skylake)
-
CPU Speed
-
2.3 GHz (Turbo up to 2.8 GHz)
-
Total Memory
-
4GB x 1
-
Memory Speed
-
DDR3L 1600MHz
-
Type
-
SSD (Solid-State Drive) SATA3
-
Capacity
-
256GB
-
Screen Size
-
15.6"
-
Display Type
-
IPS LCD
-
Resolution
-
FHD (1920 x 1080)
-
Graphics
-
Intel HD Graphics 520
-
Webcam
-
1.3M/ HD (720p)
-
Speakers
-
Stereo Speaker (1.0W x 2)
-
Built-In Microphone
-
Internal Mic
-
Digital Analog Converter (DAC)
-
Cirrus logic DAC (Hi-Fi audio, Headphone out)
-
Wireless
-
Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC7265 (802.11ac 2x2, WiFi/Bluetooth Combo)
-
LAN
-
10/100 Mbps (USB Type C port with RJ45 gender)
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes (BT 4.0)
-
Narrow Bezel
-
6.7mm
-
One-Hand Open
-
Yes
-
Instant Booting
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
HDMI (Standard)
-
1
-
USB 3.0 Type-C
-
1
-
USB 3.0
-
2
-
USB 2.0
-
1
-
Micro-SD
-
1 slot
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
RJ45 Ethernet
-
Yes (USB Type C port with RJ45 gender)
-
DC-In
-
Yes
-
Battery
-
2Cell (Li-Polymer, 4495mAh / 34.61 Wh)
-
Battery Life
-
7 Hours (MobileMark 2014)
-
AC Adapter
-
Yes (40W 2 pin)
-
Material
-
Magnesium alloy
-
LAN Gender
-
Yes (Black)
-
User Manual
-
Yes
-
Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
357.6 x 228.4 x 16.8mm
-
Weight
-
980g
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
471.0 x 275.0 x 60.0mm
-
Shipping Weight
-
1.8kg
-
Limited Warranty (Carry-in/ Pick-up)
-
1 year parts and labor
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.