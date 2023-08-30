We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 16.0'' with 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor and WQXGA (2560 x 1600) Anti-Glare IPS Display
Black
Gray
White
Three LG gram laptops are lined up diagonally.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs December 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
Standard of Premium Display
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.
*DCI-P3 : The color standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The brightness is 350nits(Typ.).
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
The Latest Systems for Speed
13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors
The powerful performance of intel powered by the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processor is more robust than its predecessors. Meet all your intensive demands from gaming to creating.
Latest Windows OS
Ready for Speedy Multi-tasking
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
Built-in Security Guard
It show that the security guard works when user leaves the gram and it sends an alert to its user.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The product image in the animation may differ from actual model.
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
Attention Sensing
Privacy Guard & Alert
Hands Free Smart Pointer
Digital Wellness
Privacy Guard & Alert
Protects your privacy by automatically locking your gram or blurring the screen when you leave your laptop or when someone else is looking at your screen.
Screen Control by Gaze Tracking
Tracks your gaze and moves the mouse pointer accordingly or transfer active content to the screen you’re working on.
LG gram Cares
Alerts you when you have a bad posture and when you have worked continuously for too long.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The product image in the video and feature cards might be different from the actual model.
Leave the Charger Behind
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
Flexible Connectivity with Various Devices
It shows various ports of LG gram.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
All specs
-
Model
-
16Z90R-G.AD78A3
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Color
-
Obsidian Black
-
CPU Brand
-
13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor
-
CPU Type
-
Intel® Core™ i7-1360P
-
Total Memory
-
32GB
-
Memory Speed
-
LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
-
Type / Interface
-
Gen 4 NVMe™
-
Capacity(1)
-
1TB
-
Screen Size
-
16.0"
-
Display Type
-
Anti-glare IPS LCD
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA (2560 x 1600)
-
Brightness
-
350nits
-
Color Gamut
-
DCI-P3 99%
-
Graphics
-
Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
-
Stereo Speakers
-
2.0W x 2
-
Audio App
-
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Built-In Microphone
-
Dual Mic
-
Wireless
-
Intel® Wireless-AX211
-
LAN
-
10/100 Mbps
-
Bluetooth®
-
5.1
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
Yes
-
Intel® Unision
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0
-
Yes
-
Face Login
-
Yes
-
PCmover Professional
-
Yes
-
MIL-STD 810H
-
Yes
-
Webcam
-
FHD Webcam
-
Touchpad
-
Yes
-
Touch Screen
-
Yes
-
HDMI (v2.0)
-
1
-
USB 4 Type-C™ (Display Port, Thunderbolt™ 4)
-
2
-
USB 3.2
-
2
-
Micro-SD
-
1 slot
-
Headphone Out (4 Pole Headset, US type)
-
Yes
-
Battery
-
Lithium Ion (80W)
-
Battery Life*
-
Up to 23.5 hours^
* Based on video playback time : Brightness 150 nit / Wireless Off / Player –Movies & TV / Earphone playback.
^ Maximum usage time depends on product configuration, conditions of use, and the environment.
-
Material
-
Magnesium alloy
-
Dimensions (WxHxD) mm
-
355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8
-
Weight
-
1190g
-
AC Adaptor
-
Type-C™ PD adapter (65W)
-
Limited Warranty (Onsite)
-
2 year parts and labor
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Buy directly
16Z90R-G.AD78A3
LG gram 16.0'' with 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor and WQXGA (2560 x 1600) Anti-Glare IPS Display