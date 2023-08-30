We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 17.0" with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor and WQXGA (2560 x 1600) Anti-Glare IPS Display
16:10 Premium Display
Fast & Powerful Performance
New AI Integrated Technology
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%
***DCI-P3 : The color standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).
+ Screen and +view
It is a scene that the screen of a gram is extended through gram view.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
From Fast to Faster
12th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor
Adopted Latest Windows OS
Need for Speed
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
Attention Sensing
LG's advanced face, eye, and gaze sensing that boosts security and creates intuitive devices.
Privacy Guard & Alert
Smart Pointer by AI Technology
Digital Wellness
Privacy is Your Right
- Presence Detection: Automatically locks or turns off the screen when you leave your laptop.
- Smart Display: Blurs the screen when you look away.
- Privacy Alert: Shows an onscreen warning if someone looks over your shoulder.
- Privacy Guard: Blurs the screen if someone else is looking at your screen.
For Videoconferencing
- Auto Mute: Mutes and unmutes you based on your screen distance.
- Mute Warning: Notifies you if you’re talking while muted.
- Virtual Camera: Blurs or replaces the background, adjusts portrait framing (auto-centering), and corrects brightness.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
Comforts of Videoconferencing
Enjoy videoconferencing from anywhere with a HD quality webcam as well as noise-cancelling and facial recognition login features.
Say "cheese" with the HD IR Webcam
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*Video Playback time : Brightness 150 nit, Wireless Off, Player: Movies & TV, Earphone play.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs February 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810G Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810G: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.6 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.6 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.6 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.6 - Dust; Method 514.7 – Vibration; Method 516.7 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
**All New UX: LG Smart Assistant, LG PC care, LG Update & recovery, and LG PC Manuals.
Key Specs
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Processor
-
i7-1260P
-
Memory
-
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200 MHz)
-
Size (Inch)
-
17
-
SSD
-
512GB NVMe M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
weight(kg)
-
1.350 (GM) / 1.435 (PM)
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.70" (GM / PM)
17Z90Q-G.AA76A3
LG gram 17.0" with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor and WQXGA (2560 x 1600) Anti-Glare IPS Display