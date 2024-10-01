Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Introducing Windows 11

LG gram with Windows 11. A smiling man is holding LG gram.

Make the everyday easier

When there's a lot to do, let Windows 11 help you get it done. You can find it faster with improved search functionality to help you easily search the Web and your PC from one place.

Easier to use

Everything you love about Windows, now even more lovable. The clean new design makes it much easier to search and find. Plus, new smart features anticipate your needs to help you get things done in a fast, fun and easy kind of way.

Performance you want, security you need

When you invest in a Windows 11 PC, you’re investing in the future. Not only do they have the performance and pixels to power your passion—they help keep you and your stuff protected.

Productivity powerhouse

Windows 11 provides more efficient ways to be effective. Whether it’s a complex task or just a good old tedious one—new multitasking tools help you get it done faster, easier and with style.

Find it faster

A clean new design and easy navigation help make it easier to search and find. And with a new search functionality, you can easily search the Web and your PC from one place.

Clean desktop, clear mind.

Snap layouts, desktops and seamless redocking. It’s all there to help you better organise what’s on your screen so you can bring out your best ideas.

Everything you need to be in your element

 

New touch gestures.1 Advanced voice navigation and typing.2 Digital pen input.3 Create your way with Windows 11.

Protect your data and more

In addition to giving you control over your data and defending against malware, Microsoft Edge can also scan the Web to check if your passwords have been compromised. Additionally, it has the highest rated protection against phishing and malware attacks on Windows 11!4

Unlock your potential

Innovative features, premium apps, extra cloud storage and advanced security—Windows 11 and Microsoft 3655 have what you need to succeed.

[1] Requires a PC with touchscreen capability.
[2] Hardware dependent. Requires Windows PC with microphone capability.
[3] Pen-capable tablet or PC required. Pen accessory may be sold separately.
[4] According to an independent test from CyberRatings.org, Microsoft Edge offers the highest-rated protection against malware and phishing compared to Chrome and other popular browsers on Windows 10 and 11.
Phishing Protection Report: https://query.prod.cms.rt.microsoft.com/cms/api/am/binary/RWLycn Malware Protection Report: https://query.prod.cms.rt.microsoft.com/cms/api/am/binary/RWLip6
[5] Subscription sold separately.

