5.2kg, Styler
All specs
-
Capacity
-
5.2kg
-
Total Place Settings
-
3 + 1
-
Control / Display
-
Touch
-
Noise (dB)
-
40
-
RPM(M/Hanger)
-
180
-
Energy Consumption
-
450W (based on Standard Refresh Normal Cycle)
-
Download Cycle
-
Ready to go (10), Athletic Uniform/Equipment (114), Air Fresh (30), Extra Pants Care (67), Shawls/Neckties (24), Soft Toy (54), Silent Mode (123), Rainy Day (52), Warms up (30), Static Removal (11)
-
Heavy
-
Yes (65)
-
Normal
-
Yes (36)
-
Light
-
Yes (20)
-
Normal
-
Yes (120)
-
Delicates
-
Yes (150)
-
Time Dry
-
Yes (30-150)
-
Heavy
-
Yes (79)
-
Normal
-
Yes (82)
-
Shirts Hanger
-
2EA
-
Pants Hanger
-
1EA
-
Pants Press
-
Built-in
-
Pants Press Manuals
-
1EA
-
Tray
-
1EA
-
Aroma Sheet
-
1 Box
-
Smart Diagnosis™
-
3.0
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Download Course
-
Yes
-
One Touch
-
Yes
-
Ratings
-
UL Listed
-
Electrical Requirements/Type
-
230V
-
Product (WxDxH)
-
445mm (W) x 585mm (D) x 1850mm (H), 17 ½” x 23” x 72 13/16”
-
Parts & Labor
-
2 Years
-
Compressor
-
10 Year Warranty
