5.2kg, Styler

Specs

S3WERB

All specs

BASIC

Capacity

5.2kg

Total Place Settings

3 + 1

Control / Display

Touch

Noise (dB)

40

RPM(M/Hanger)

180

Energy Consumption

450W (based on Standard Refresh Normal Cycle)

PROGRAMS

Download Cycle

Ready to go (10), Athletic Uniform/Equipment (114), Air Fresh (30), Extra Pants Care (67), Shawls/Neckties (24), Soft Toy (54), Silent Mode (123), Rainy Day (52), Warms up (30), Static Removal (11)

REFRESH(MIN.)

Heavy

Yes (65)

Normal

Yes (36)

Light

Yes (20)

DRY (MIN.)

Normal

Yes (120)

Delicates

Yes (150)

Time Dry

Yes (30-150)

SANITARY(MIN.)

Heavy

Yes (79)

Normal

Yes (82)

ACCESSORIES

Shirts Hanger

2EA

Pants Hanger

1EA

Pants Press

Built-in

Pants Press Manuals

1EA

Tray

1EA

Aroma Sheet

1 Box

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis™

3.0

NFC TAG ON

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Download Course

Yes

One Touch

Yes

POWER SOURCE

Ratings

UL Listed

Electrical Requirements/Type

230V

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxDxH)

445mm (W) x 585mm (D) x 1850mm (H), 17 ½” x 23” x 72 13/16”

WARRANTY

Parts & Labor

2 Years

Compressor

10 Year Warranty

