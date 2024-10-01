We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TWINWash®
The arrival of the LG TWINWash® signals the start of a new era in appliance design, one where the accomplishing the demands of daily life becomes more convenient and even enjoyable.
LG Electronics studied how laundry is done around the world.
Even though the latest washing machines surpass their predecessors in performance and convenience, doing the laundry still remains little more than a difficult routine for most users.
The increased prevalence of specialized clothing and variation in fabrics and textures has led to a greater need for separate wash routines.
This has only increased the time users spend doing laundry and has made such task more stressful.
LG began to explore the possibility of a washing machine that allows simultaneous separate wash cycles which was also able to handle small loads with ease.
LG opted for a design that included the addition of a mini washer below the conventional wash chamber.
Aiming to maximize usability and ease-of-installation, LG began working on a compact yet effective washing machine. This design overhaul led to the development of a 40% smaller proprietary Direct Drive motor capable of fitting in the allotted space of the secondary washer.
When both chambers were used simultaneously, it resulted in significant noise output and vibration. LG countered these problems by installing an advanced shock-absorbing suspension system to complement the proprietary DD motor.
Control Your Appliances with Ease
TWINWash® maximizes user satisfaction by combining the best of LG’s know-how in washing machine technology as well as insights gained through user feedback. The user-focused innovation on display in the TWINWash® makes it possible for users worldwide to finally enjoy doing the laundry.