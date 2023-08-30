About Cookies on This Site

9/6kg, Smart Washer Dryer with 6 Motion Inverter Direct Drive

Specs

Reviews

Support

9/6kg, Smart Washer Dryer with 6 Motion Inverter Direct Drive

FC1409H2E

9/6kg, Smart Washer Dryer with 6 Motion Inverter Direct Drive

Summary

Print

Dimensions

All specs

SIZE

Wash Capacity (kg)

9

Dry Capacity (kg)

6

DIMENSION

Width (mm)

600

Depth (mm)

610

Height (mm)

850

SPINNING SPEED

Max Spin Speed (rpm)

1400

GENERAL FEATURES

Inverter Direct DriveTM Motor

Yes

6 Motion™ Technology

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Embossing Drum

Yes

Steam Softener

Yes

UNIQUE FEATURES

TrueSteam®

Yes

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

WIFI

Yes

Eco Hybrid

Yes

SETTINGS

Washing Program

14,Cotton,Cotton +,Mix,Easy Care,Duvet,Allergy Care,Steam Refresh,Gentle Care,Sports Wear,Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin),Direct Wear,Wash+Dry,Delicate,Quick 30

WATER EFFICIENCY

Rating

3 tick

Water Consumption

7.0L /kg

Wash Programme

Cotton+, 60C

PUB Registration No.

WM-2017/021206

DESIGN

Color

Stone Silver

Display

Touch LED + Dial

