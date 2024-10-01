Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
21/12kg, Front Load Smart Washing Machine with 6 Motion Inverter Direct Drive

F2721HTWV

Separate Wash

TWINWash® is a washing solution that has never existed before. It is all about efficiency, helping you get more clothes cleaner in less time by washing two separate loads simultaneously.

Big Load with TrueSteam™

The TWINWash® front loader powerfully and hygienically washes your heavy soiled laundry with its TrueSteam™ Technology

Small Load with Delicate Wash

TWINWash® Mini is the perfect size for hand wash or delicates. Now, you can stop your laundry from piling up by running small loads as often as you like

Time Saving

Cut your laundry time in half! Now you can finish two loads of laundry in 49minutes with LG TWINWash
Ergonomic Design to Help You

The TWINWash® makes its easier to do your laundry in many ways, starting with less bending for your back and knees. The higher top washer is more ergonomic to load.

Add Item

If you miss out some of your laundry during washing, just press "Add Item" & add in any laundry from small socks to big jackets. Whichever washing cycle you selected, the door can be opened* immediately (about 3 sec)** during washing.
TrueSteam®

99.9% Allergens Reduced

TrueSteam® technology activates Allergy Care, Steam Refresh and Steam Softener™. Improve your quality of life by maintaining a healthy, allergen-free environment.
TurboWash™

Laundry at the Speed of Life

TurboWash's combination of quick soaking water spray and filtration motion means washing time can be reduced to just 49 minutes, with an improved powerful wash performance.
6 Motion DD

Optimal Wash for Fabrics

Select a wash program and 6 Motion Direct Drive technology moves the wash drum in multiple directions, giving fabrics the proper care while getting clothes ultra clean.
Inverter Direct Drive™

Less Vibration, Less Noise

Not just one but two high-efficiency Inverter Direct Drive™ motors enhance washing performance but without the noise. Inverter DD technology uses fewer moving parts, which reduces vibrations and enhances durability. Plus, the motors dissipate less energy, reducing electricity consumption.

Washer and Dryer in One

LG's all-in-one washer and dryer is another of our leading appliance technologies. Save space in your home and make more room for your family.

Save Water, Save Time with EcoHybrid

EcoHybrid technology saves water or shortens the drying cycle. Select either Eco dry mode, which uses no water for drying, or normal dry mode to shorten the entire drying cycle and reduce energy costs.

Smart Convenience with WiFi

SmartThinQ™ technology lets you operate or monitor your laundry from anywhere, anytime.

Smart Diagnosis™

 

 

Smart Diagnosis™ quickly troubleshoots almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.

 

 

Compatibility

LG TWINWash is available with a variety of designs, colors, and functions to suit your lifestyle and interior design needs. Choose a model according to your preferences.

Pre-Installation Checklist

1. For TWINWash® installation, it needs 750mm x 1,800mm x 1,350mm (W x D x H) at least.

2. To plug in a TWINWash®, it needs two grounded outlets at least. If you need to extend the connection cord by using multi-tap, it also should be grounded.

3. We recommend to use over 15A circuit breaker for stable operation.

4. In case of some models having drain pump, it needs 32mm diameter when using STANDPIPE to install drain hoses.

5.We recommend to supply 1 bar water pressure at least to wash the laundry without time delay.

Table Caption
Features F2721HTWV FV1285H4W FV1409H3W FV1450H2K
F2721HTWV
21/12kg, Front Load Smart Washing Machine with 6 Motion Inverter Direct Drive
FV1285H4W
Front Load Washing Machine
FV1409H3W
9/6kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer
FV1450H2K
10.5/7kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer
Capacity 21/12kg 8.5/5kg 9/6kg 10.5/7kg
Dimensions (W × D × H) 700 x 990 x 835 mm 600 x 850 x 470 mm 600 x 850 x 565 mm 600 x 850 x 565 mm
Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Yes Yes Yes Yes
Auto Cleaning Condenser No No No No
Summary

Dimensions

All specs

TYPE

  • Type

    Front Load Washer Dryer

BASIC

  • Wash Capacity (KG)

    21

  • Dry Capacity (KG)

    12

  • Max Spin Speed (RPM)

    1000

FEATURES

  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor

    Yes

  • 6 Motion Technology

    Yes

  • Eco Hybrid

    Yes

  • TrueSteam™

    Yes

  • TurboWash (59mins)

    Yes

  • TwinWash™

    Yes

  • Embossing Drum

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Remote start

    Yes

  • Time Delay

    Yes

SMART FEATURES

  • ThinQ™ (WI-FI)

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

WASH PROGRAMS

  • No. of Wash Programs

    15

  • Wash Programs

    Normal, Speed Wash + Dry, Speed Wash, Single Shirt Dry, Rinse + Spin, Sanitary, Allergy Care, Refresh, Baby Care, Bedding Care, Sports Wear, Duvet, Wool, Cold Wash, Download Cycle

WARRANTY

  • 10-year Motor Warranty

    Yes

WATER EFFICIENCY

  • PUB Registration No.

    WM-2016/020732

  • Rating

    4 tick

  • Water Consumption

    5.2L/kg

DIMENSION

  • Depth (mm)

    835

  • Height (mm)

    990

  • Width (mm)

    700

  • Weight(kg)

    105

DESIGN

  • Color

    Stainless Silver

  • Display

    Touch LED

