21/12kg, Front Load Smart Washing Machine with 6 Motion Inverter Direct Drive
Separate Wash
Big Load with TrueSteam™
Small Load with Delicate Wash
Compatibility
Pre-Installation Checklist
2. To plug in a TWINWash®, it needs two grounded outlets at least. If you need to extend the connection cord by using multi-tap, it also should be grounded.
3. We recommend to use over 15A circuit breaker for stable operation.
4. In case of some models having drain pump, it needs 32mm diameter when using STANDPIPE to install drain hoses.
5.We recommend to supply 1 bar water pressure at least to wash the laundry without time delay.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
TYPE
-
Type
Front Load Washer Dryer
BASIC
-
Wash Capacity (KG)
21
-
Dry Capacity (KG)
12
-
Max Spin Speed (RPM)
1000
FEATURES
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
Yes
-
6 Motion Technology
Yes
-
Eco Hybrid
Yes
-
TrueSteam™
Yes
-
TurboWash (59mins)
Yes
-
TwinWash™
Yes
-
Embossing Drum
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Remote start
Yes
-
Time Delay
Yes
SMART FEATURES
-
ThinQ™ (WI-FI)
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
WASH PROGRAMS
-
No. of Wash Programs
15
-
Wash Programs
Normal, Speed Wash + Dry, Speed Wash, Single Shirt Dry, Rinse + Spin, Sanitary, Allergy Care, Refresh, Baby Care, Bedding Care, Sports Wear, Duvet, Wool, Cold Wash, Download Cycle
WARRANTY
-
10-year Motor Warranty
Yes
WATER EFFICIENCY
-
PUB Registration No.
WM-2016/020732
-
Rating
4 tick
-
Water Consumption
5.2L/kg
DIMENSION
-
Depth (mm)
835
-
Height (mm)
990
-
Width (mm)
700
-
Weight(kg)
105
DESIGN
-
Color
Stainless Silver
-
Display
Touch LED
