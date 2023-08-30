We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9kg, Front Load Smart Washing Machine with 6 Motion DD
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
-
9
-
Width (mm)
-
600
-
Depth (mm)
-
560
-
Height (mm)
-
850
-
Max Spin Speed (rpm)
-
1400
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
-
Yes
-
6 Motion Technology
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Embossing Drum
-
Yes
-
Steam Softener
-
Yes
-
TrueSteam
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
WIFI
-
Yes
-
Turbo Wash
-
Yes
-
Washing Program
-
14,Cotton,Cotton +,Mix,Easy Care,Duvet,Allergy Care,Steam Refresh,Gentle Care,Stain Care,Sports Wear,Silent Wash,Speed14,Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin),Delicate
-
Rating
-
4 tick
-
Water Consumption
-
5.4L/kg
-
Wash Programme
-
Cotton+ , 60C + Spin 1400
-
PUB Registration No.
-
WM-2017/021494
-
Color
-
White
-
Display
-
Touch LED + Dial
-
