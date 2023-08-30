About Cookies on This Site

9kg, Front Load Smart Washing Machine with 6 Motion DD

Specs

Reviews

Support

FC1409S2W

Summary

Print

Dimensions

All specs

SIZE

Wash Capacity (kg)

9

DIMENSION

Width (mm)

600

Depth (mm)

560

Height (mm)

850

SPINNING SPEED

Max Spin Speed (rpm)

1400

GENERAL FEATURES

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Yes

6 Motion Technology

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Embossing Drum

Yes

Steam Softener

Yes

UNIQUE FEATURES

TrueSteam

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

WIFI

Yes

Turbo Wash

Yes

SETTINGS

Washing Program

14,Cotton,Cotton +,Mix,Easy Care,Duvet,Allergy Care,Steam Refresh,Gentle Care,Stain Care,Sports Wear,Silent Wash,Speed14,Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin),Delicate

WATER EFFICIENCY

Rating

4 tick

Water Consumption

5.4L/kg

Wash Programme

Cotton+ , 60C + Spin 1400

PUB Registration No.

WM-2017/021494

DESIGN

Color

White

Display

Touch LED + Dial

What people are saying