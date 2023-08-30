About Cookies on This Site

7.5kg, 6 Motion Inverter Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine

Specs

Reviews

Support

Specs

Reviews

Support

7.5kg, 6 Motion Inverter Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine

FC1475S4W

7.5kg, 6 Motion Inverter Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine

Front view of LG 6 Motion Inverter Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine with 7.5KG capacity, in white, FC1475S4W

Summary

Print

Dimensions

FrontLoader_Dimension

All specs

TYPE

Type

Front Load Washer

BASIC

Wash Capacity (KG)

7.5

Max Spin Speed (RPM)

1400

FEATURES

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Yes

Steam

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Embossing Drum

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Time Delay

Yes

NFC Download

Yes

SMART FEATURES

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

WASH PROGRAMS

No. of Wash Programs

14

Wash Programs

Cotton, Easy Care, Duvet, Cotton large, Gentle Care, Stain Care, Mix, Baby Steam Care, Allergy Care, Sports Care, Dark Wash, Silent Wash, Download Cycle, Quick 30

WARRANTY

10-year Motor Warranty

Yes

WATER EFFICIENCY

PUB Registration No.

WM-2016/020734

Rating

3 tick

Water Consumption

6.8L/kg

DIMENSION

Width (mm)

600

Height (mm)

850

Depth (mm)

565

Weight (kg)

63

Depth with Door Open (D')

615

Depth from back cover to door (D")

1095

DESIGN

Color

White

Display

Black LED

