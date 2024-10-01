We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019.
Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI Direct Drive is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
The results may be different depending on the environment.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
9
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
White LED
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
620
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D' mm)
1100
-
Weight (kg)
70
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Steam+
Yes
-
Type
AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Blue White
-
Door Type
Tempered Glass
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton+
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Silent Wash
Yes
-
Speed 14
Yes
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash 59
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
