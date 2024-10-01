11kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
  • Free 5 Boxes of Fiji Power Laundry Detergent Sheet. Click here to find out more

FV1411S2B

The washing machine is working against the background of the father and daughter laughing.

Thoroughly Gentle Yet Incredibly Fast

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

White cloth is being washed in the washing machine.
AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

AI DD™ offers optimized wash to protect your laundry by sensing fabric softness automatically.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).

TurboWash™360˚

Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes

With TurboWash™360˚, your laundry can be thoroughly done in just 39 minutes with more fabric protection. 4 directions of 3D multi nozzles which reaches every inch of your laundry.

Water flows out of the washing machine in four directions and is doing laundry.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.

There are 3 A's on the stage in front of the world map background.
Triple A

Experience Triple A benefits of LG Washing Machine

Marked "Triple A" for energy efficiency, spinning performance, and noise level.
Energy Efficiency


A

Grade
Spin Performance


A

Grade
Noise


A

Grade

*1) LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3) The result may depend on the usage environment.

Steam
Steam ™

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic

Steam ™ reduces 99.9% dust mites that can cause respiratory issues with 30% less wrinkles.
There is laundry in the washing machine, and steam is running.
There are shirts with half wrinkled and half less wrinkled.

30% Less Wrinkles

The wrinkles are disappeared through the steam.
Half are contaminated and the other half are clean baby clothes.

Eliminates 99.9% of Dust Mites

99.9% of dust mites are eliminated by the steam.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The Allergy Care cycle approved by the BAF (British Allergy Foundation) eliminates 99.9% of dust mite allergens.
*Tested by Intertek in December 2018 in accordance with AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with the “Wrinkle Care" option (3 mixed shirts) compared to the cotton cycle without option. Results may be different depending on clothes and environment.
*The Wrinkle Care function is optionally available in 6 cycles.

A washing machine, expressed as a large capacity, is in front of the laundry basket image.
Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

Get bigger drum capacity in same size﻿!

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Durability
Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

Boosted externals, durable tempered glass door, developed hygienic and enduring stainless lifter.
  • Tempered Glass Door
  • Stainless Lifter (99% Anti Bacteria*)

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Stainless Lifter(99% Anti Bactera) : Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

  • Larger Display
  • Elegant Metal Knob
Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Compatibility

Available with TWINWash™ Mini

Plus a TWINWash™ Mini according to your preferences to suit your lifestyle and interior design needs. Save you time and money in your busy life.

Three interior photos with twinwash and washing machine.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*TWINWash™ Mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.

ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smarter Life

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your washer exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “What cycle is the washer?” and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your washer in a way you never could before. Start your washer with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ™.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Summary

Print

Dimensions

Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11
Display Type
White LED
Weight (kg)
70
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 565 x 850

All specs

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Spin

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    11

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    White LED

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hrs

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 565 x 850

  • Weight (kg)

    70

FEATURES

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    STS Slim Lifter

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Steam+

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Black

  • Door Type

    Tempered Glass

PROGRAMS

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Baby Wear

    Yes

  • Color Care

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton+

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    Yes

  • Speed 14

    Yes

  • Speed Wash+Dry

    Yes

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

