LG 10.5kg AI DD Front Load Washing Machine
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.
More Energy Efficiency and Less Damage
3D Multi Spray with Inverter Pump
**Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Display Type
White LED
FEATURES
6 Motion DD
Yes
Add Item
Yes
AI DD
Yes
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
TurboWash
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Steam
Yes
Steam+
Yes
TurboWash360˚
Yes
Type
AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
620
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D' mm)
1100
Weight (kg)
70
CAPACITY
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
10.5
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Premium Black
Door Type
Tempered Glass
PROGRAMS
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
Cotton
Yes
Cotton+
Yes
Delicates
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Duvet
Yes
Easy Care
Yes
Mixed Fabric
Yes
Rinse+Spin
Yes
Silent Wash
Yes
Speed 14
Yes
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
Tub Clean
Yes
TurboWash 39
Yes
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Add Item
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Delay End
Yes
Remote Start
Yes
Rinse + Spin
Yes
Steam
Yes
Tub Clean
Yes
TurboWash
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Download Cycle
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
