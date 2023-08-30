About Cookies on This Site

LG 9kg, Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine

T2109VSAW

GENERAL FEATURES

Capacity (Kg)

9.0kg

Color

White

Door Glass

Transparent,Tempered Glass

The material of Wash Tub

Semi Stainless

Water Temp. Selection

No

Dimension(W*D*H mm)

540×540×925

Product weight (kg)

33kg

rpm (max)

740rpm

Program

Normal, Wool, Duvet, School care, Pre wash+ Normal, Quick wash, ECO Save, Tub clean

Process

Load sensing, Soak, Wash, Rinse, Spin

Delay Start(Reservation)

3~18hr

Default rinse

Shower Rinse + Deep Rinse

Digital Display - Type

LED, Tact Panel (1888)

Digital Display - Error Message

Yes

Drain Type

Non-Pump Type

Multi clean filter

Mesh Filter 1EA

Soft Closing Door

Yes

Jet spray

No

Heater

No

Smart Diagnosis™

3.0

Door lock

No

Child lock Function

Yes

Motor power

150W

WATER EFFICIENCY

Rating

3 Ticks

Water Consumption

7.5L/kg

Wash Programme

Eco Save + Water Level 8

PUB Registration No.

WM-2016/020644

