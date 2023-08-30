About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 7.5kg, 3 Motion Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 7.5kg, 3 Motion Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine

T2175VS2W

LG 7.5kg, 3 Motion Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine

Summary

Print

Dimensions

All specs

DIMENSION (MM)

Width

540

Depth

540

Height

925

GENERAL FEATURES

Inverter Direct DriveTM

Smart Inverter

6 Motion™

3 motion

Turbo Drum Punch +3

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

UNIQUE FEATURES

Multi Clean Filter

Yes

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

SETTINGS

Washing Program

8
Normal
Wool
Duvet
School Care
Pre wash+ Normal
Quick Wash
Eco Save
Tub Clean

WATER EFFICIENCY

Rating

3 Ticks

Water Consumption

8.7L/kg

Wash Programme

Eco Save + Water level 4

PUB Registration No.

WM-2017/023183

DESIGN

Color

Blue White

Soft Closing Door

Yes

Window

Diamond Glass

Drum

Semi-Stainless Steel

What people are saying