3.5kg, Slim Inverter DD TWIN Load Washing Machine
Compatibility
2. To plug in a TWINWash®, it needs two grounded outlets at least. If you need to extend the connection cord by using multi-tap, it also should be grounded.
3. We recommend to use over 15A circuit breaker for stable operation.
4. In case of some models having drain pump, it needs 32mm diameter when using STANDPIPE to install drain hoses.
5.We recommend to supply 1 bar water pressure at least to wash the laundry without time delay.
*Please check the available models before purchasing. Compatible model options may vary by country
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
TYPE
-
Type
Mini Washer
BASIC
-
Wash Capacity (KG)
3.5
-
Max Spin Speed (RPM)
700
FEATURES
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
Yes
-
6 Motion Technology
Yes
-
Embossing Drum
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
SMART FEATURES
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
WASH PROGRAMS
-
No. of Wash Programs
6
-
Wash Programs
Normal (48 mins), intimates (73 min),Lingerie/wool (45 mins), Boil Wash, Baby Wear, Rinse and Spin (14 mins)
WARRANTY
-
10-year Motor Warranty
Yes
WATER EFFICIENCY
-
PUB Registration No.
WM-2016/019391
-
Rating
2 tick
-
Water Consumption
11.60 L/kg
DIMENSION
-
Depth (mm)
770
-
Height (mm)
360
-
Width (mm)
700
DESIGN
-
Color
Stainless Silver
-
Display
Touch LED
