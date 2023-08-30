About Cookies on This Site

13kg Inverter Direct Drive Washer

Specs

Reviews

Support

13kg Inverter Direct Drive Washer

WD-1213FD

13kg Inverter Direct Drive Washer

All specs

COMMON SPEC

Washing Machine Type

Front Loader

CAPACITY

Wash Capacity (kg)

13

GENERAL FEATURES

Color

Blue White

The material of Wash Tub

STS

Variable Spin Speed

400/600/780/950/1080

Variable temperature

Cold/40/60/95

Voltage[V]

220~240V/50Hz

DISPLAY

Display Type

LED

Time Delay (hour)

Up to 19 hours

Error Message Indication/Alarm

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Water Efficiency

3 Ticks

PROGRAMS

Wool

Yes

Heavy Duty

Yes

Baby Care

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Rinse+Spin

Yes

Speed Wash

Yes

Duvet (Bulky)

Yes

Cold Wash

Yes

Sanitary

Yes

Dark Wash

Yes

Silent

Yes

ADDITIONAL PROGRAMS

Time Delay

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

DIMENSION ( WIDTH X DEPTH X HEIGHT, MM )

Net

645 x 770 x 940

What people are saying