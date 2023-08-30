About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 7kg White Direct Drive Washer

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 7kg White Direct Drive Washer

WD-12390TDP

LG 7kg White Direct Drive Washer

Print

All specs

COMMON SPEC

Washing Machine Type

Front Loader

CAPACITY

Wash Capacity (kg)

7

GENERAL FEATURES

Color

White

Door size (mm)

300

Door Opening Angle

180

Variable Spin Speed

1200/800/400/No Spin

Variable temperature

Cold/30/40/60/95

Voltage[V]

220 ~ 240

Frequency(Hz)

50Hz

Tub material

Stainless Steel

DISPLAY

Display Type

LED

Time Delay (hour)

3~19

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Running Time indicator

Yes

Error Message Indication/Alarm

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

Intelligent Washing System

Yes

Auto Balancing System

Yes

Load detect

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Energy efficiency class

A+

Washing performance class

A

Spin performance class

B

PROGRAMS

Baby Care

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Cotton Quick

Yes

Rinse+Spin

Yes

Synthetic

Yes

Delicate

Yes

Hand Wash/Wool

Yes

Quick30

Yes

Bulky

Yes

Bio Care

Yes

Spin

Yes

Boiling Care

Yes

ADDITIONAL PROGRAMS

Aqua Lock

Yes

Time Delay

Yes

DIMENSION ( WIDTH X DEPTH X HEIGHT, MM )

Adjustable Leg

10

What people are saying