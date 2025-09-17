LG Subscribe™ Weekly Workshops

Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Weekly Workshops

Join our exclusive series of weekly workshops, and immerse

yourself in the world of Korean lifestyle, beauty, and culture.

About the program

This October to December, LG Subscribe™ brings you an exciting line-up of K-inspired workshops. From K-beauty to Korean personal colour analysis – discover all new experiences every week. Limited slots available – only 10 Pax per session.

K-Beauty Masterclass
(3 Hours)

Learn the latest K-style makeup techniques, guided by professional artists. The session also includes hairstyling tips to complete the signature Korean aesthetic. Come and master the essentials of K-beauty.

 

Limited to 10 pax per session

Workshop Dates: 11 Oct 2025, 18 Oct 2025, 25 Oct 2025

Time slot: 2:00pm - 4:00pm

RSVP Now

K-Style Masterclass
(1.5 hours)

Discover the shades that bring out your best with this interactive K-style personal colour analysis session. Experts will share on seasonal palettes, showing how the right colours can enhance your skin tone, style, and overall look.

 

Limited to 10 pax per session

Workshop Dates: 01 Nov 2025, 08 Nov 2025, 22 Nov 2025, 29 Nov 2025

Time slot: 3:00pm - 3:30pm  

RSVP Now