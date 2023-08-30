TV at Its Most Intelligent

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Hands-free Voice Control
Just Say “Hi, LG”
Now you don't have to look for the remote control to use voice command. Just say, "Hi, LG" and
speak as if you would with family or friends to get information or control your smart home appliances.
LG ThinQ AI has a deep learning feature, so the more you use it, the better it gets.
“Hi LG, lower temperature 25 air conditioner.”
* The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions.