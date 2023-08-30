About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Document

TV at Its Most Intelligent

Hands-free Voice Control

Just Say “Hi, LG”

Now you don't have to look for the remote control to use voice command. Just say, "Hi, LG" and
speak as if you would with family or friends to get information or control your smart home appliances.
LG ThinQ AI has a deep learning feature, so the more you use it, the better it gets.

Woman lying on a sofa telling TV to lower the temperature with Home Dashboard on the TV screen

“Hi LG, lower temperature 25 air conditioner.”

* The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions.

Do More with More Choice

Enjoy enhanced entertainment with limitless choice – the Google Assistant,
Apple AirPlay 2, and HomeKit – on your ThinQ AI TV.

Wall-mounted TV showing LG OLED AI ThinQ logo on black background
the Google Assistant logo
Apple AirPlay 2 logo Apple HomeKit logo

*Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may not be available in some countries.
*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.

what pizzerias are nearby?

*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.

The Google Assistant

Do More
with Your TV

Get help while you watch. Quickly find and play your
favorite shows, get answers to things you want to know,
and easily control your smart home devices.

*Watch See on Apple TV+ with a subscription.

AirPlay 2

AirPlay Lets You
Do it All

Effortlessly stream, share and mirror your
favorite content from your iPhone, iPad or Mac.
Play your favorites from the Apple TV app and other video apps,
or view photos right on your LG ThinQ AI TV.

*Watch See on Apple TV+ with a subscription.

HomeKit

Your Home
at Your Command

Use the Home app or Siri on your Apple devices
to easily and securely control your ThinQ AI TV.
You can turn your TV on and off,
switch inputs, and even change the volume.

Effortlessly Control Your Home

Easily and conveniently control your smart home appliances and make them work together using just your voice.

Wall-mounted TV showing Home Dashboard and home appliance graphic logos underneath

*"Good Morning", "Good Night" are built-in routine. "Movie Night" is an example of user customized routine.
*The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions.
*IoT devices are listed on the website below, and can be changed without prior notice. https://quicksetcloud.com/works-with-quickset/LG/LG-TV-2020

“Hi LG, what’s remaining time for oven?”

*The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions.
*IoT devices are listed on the website below, and can be changed without prior notice.
https://quicksetcloud.com/works-with-quickset/LG/LG-TV-2020

Home Dashboard

Your Control Board
for Everything
Connected

Keep everything connected in one place.
Monitor and control your smart home devices directly
from the LG ThinQ AI TV using the easy and
intuitive Home Dashboard.

LG Routines

Streamline Your
Morning and
Bedtime Routines

By using LG Routines, you can automate
your smart home devices. A bedtime routine includes
ThinQ AI turning off the lights, turning down the air conditioner,
and locking the doors when you say "Good Night."

Fulfill Your Taste

ThinQ AI TV is your personal assistant that knows what you like and what's important to you.
It helps you to not miss out on the things you love.

Wall-mounted TV showing Home Dashboard and home appliance graphic logos underneath

*"Good Morning", "Good Night" are built-in routine. "Movie Night" is an example of user customized routine.
*IoT devices are listed on the website below, and can be changed without prior notice. https://quicksetcloud.com/works-with-quickset/LG/LG-TV-2020

Sports Alert

Stay on
Top of Your Games

Get notifications about your favorite
team before, during, and after games.
Sports Alert keeps you updated with scores and
results, even when you're watching something else.

“Hi LG, recommend me something to watch.”

AI Recommendation

Get things
You Might Like

Use simple voice requests to get
recommendations on movies, TV shows,
or channels based on your primary viewing pattern.

“Who is he?”

“Where is it?”

“What is the beanie?”

*Screen images simulated.

Who.Where.What?

Search for
What You See

Ask simple questions to get real-time information
about actors and places on the TV show you're watching.
You can even ask about the clothes being worn
and then buy them on the spot.

  1. Why Pure Colors? Learn More
  2. LG NanoCell Lineup Learn More