

Real Cinema with Pure Colors
on Ultra Large Screen

Pure Colors
Turn Your Home into a Movie Theater

LG NanoCell produces pure colors by applying about 1nm-sized nanoparticles
to filter out dull color and enhance color purity. It delivers stunning visual immersion.
Experience real cinema with pure colors on an ultra large screen.

A NanoCell TV in a dark living room. A movie scene is on screen.

Pure Colors Created by NanoCell

  1. Impure Colors
  2. Pure Colors

Nanoparticles Filter out Impure Colors

  1. Conventional

    RGB wavelength with
    impure colors

  2. lg nanocell logo

    Pure RGB wavelength with
    impure colors removed.

  1. Below that, NanoCell technology is shown to improve image quality.
  2. Below that, NanoCell technology is shown to improve image quality.

*Conventional refers to LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

Pure Colors
Combined with Cinematic Solutions

Pure Colors redefine your cinema experience with the highest level
of cinema optimized features. Bring Hollywood into your living room with a variety of features
that allow you to fully experience what the director intended.

A Nanocell TV is hanging on a wall. On the screen, a medieval archer aims her bow.

Dolby Vision IQ
& Dolby Atmos

Delivering the
Creators Vision

Watch movies the way they should be absolutely
breathtaking. Dolby Vision IQ extends the benefits
of Dolby Vision beyond HDR. Screen brightness,
color and contrast are intelligently adjusted by genre and
lighting conditions. Dolby Atmos delivers the most immersive
audio experience, optimizing your viewing experience.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

  1. Conventional
  2. LG NanoCell

*Conventional refers to LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

Nano Black

A Cinematic Universe
in Pure Colors

Full Array Dimming Pro technology delivers intense
details and outstanding contrast for more vivid
scenes across all your favorite movie genres.

Filmmaker Mode

See Content
the Way It was
Made to be Seen

The processor automatically adjusts the picture, turning off
motion smoothing for the full motion picture effect. Watch films
with the creative intent and cinematic experience preserved.
Enjoy all your content at the cinematic standard
and feel the full artistic intent of every film.

filmmaker mode logo

*FILMMAKER MODETM logo is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

HDR10 Pro & HLG Pro

Upgraded Major
HDR Formats

LG NanoCell provides optimal HDR picture quality
by adjusting the supported major HDR formats HLG
and HDR 10. It allows you to enjoy all of your content in
lifelike high definition.

All Your Favorites
in Pure Colors

Dive into the wide variety of content from Apple TV+, Netflix and LG Channels.
From the latest movies, TV shows and documentaries, to live sports and more,
find them all here in one place. Just sit back and enjoy.

NETFLIX logo
NETFLIX logo followed by four vertical title cards for Stanger Things, 6 Underground, The Crown, You and La Casa De Papel.
Apple TV+ logo
Apple TV+ logo followed by four vertical title cards for Servant, Mythic Quest, Little America and The Morning Show

*Watch Apple TV with a subscription.
*Supported content(Apple TV+, Netflix) and services may vary depending on the country.

The Ideal Cinema
is at Your Command

Now you don't have to look for the remote control to use voice commands. Just say, "Hi, LG"
and speak as if you would with family or friends to get information about the movie.
LG ThinQ AI has a deep learning feature, so the more you use it, the better it gets.

Learn More about

“Hi LG. Turn up the Volume”

The back of a man watching TV on the wall in the living room. There is a motorbike movie scene on the screen.

*Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*Hands-free control is supported on LG NANO99, NANO97, NANO95 models.

Watch in Ultra Large

Find LG NanoCell for Real Cinema

nano99 image

NANO99

75”,65”

Buy Now
nano95 image

NANO95

75”,65”,55”

Buy Now
nano91 image

NANO91

86”,75”,65”,55”

Buy Now
nano80 image

NANO86

65”,55”

Buy Now
nano80 image

NANO80

65”,55”,49”

Buy Now
Display Technology Pure Colors
by NanoCell Technology 		Pure Colors
by NanoCell Technology 		Pure Colors
by NanoCell Technology 		Pure Colors
by NanoCell Technology 		Pure Colors
by NanoCell Technology
Dimming Technology Full Array Dimming Pro Full Array Dimming Full Array Dimming Full Array Dimming Local Dimming
Cinema Solution Dolby Vision IQ &
Dolby Atmos,
Filmmaker Mode 		Dolby Vision IQ &
Dolby Atmos,
Filmmaker Mode 		Dolby Vision IQ &
Dolby Atmos,
Filmmaker Mode 		Dolby Vision IQ &
Dolby Atmos,
Filmmaker Mode 		Filmmaker Mode
HDR Compatibility HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro 		HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro 		HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro 		HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro 		HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro
Entertainment Apple TV App Apple TV App Apple TV App Apple TV App Apple TV App
8K Video Decoder O (Built -in) O (Built -in) - - -
