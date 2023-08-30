We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2020 LG NanoCell Lineup
|
NANO99
75", 65"
|
NANO95
75", 65",55"
|
NANO91
86",75",65",55"
|
NANO86
65",55"
|
NANO80
65",55",49"
|Resolution
|
Real 8K
(7,680 x 4,320)
|
Real 8K
(7,680 x 4,320)
|
Real 4K
(3,840 x 2,160)
|
Real 4K
(3,840 x 2,160)
|
Real 4K
(3,840 x 2,160)
|AI Processor
|
α9 Gen3
AI Processor 8K
|
α9 Gen3
AI Processor 8K
|
α7 Gen3
AI Processor 4K
|
α7 Gen3
AI Processor 4K
|
Quad Core
Processor
|
Hands-free
Voice Control
|O
|O
|O
|O
|-
|Design
|
Gallery Design,
Nano Bezel
|Nano Bezel
|Nano Bezel
|Nano Bezel
|Nano Bezel
|Input Lag
|Low Input Lag
|Low Input Lag
|Low Input Lag
|Low Input Lag
|Low Input Lag
|HDMI
|O
(eARC / ALLM)
|O
(eARC / ALLM)
|O
(eARC / ALLM / HDMI VRR(48-120Hz))
|O
(eARC / ALLM / HDMI VRR(48-120Hz))
|O
(ARC / ALLM)
|AMD FreeSync™ Premium
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HGiG Support
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Dimming Technology
|Full Array Dimming Pro
|Full Array Dimming
|Full Array Dimming
|Full Array Dimming
|Local Dimming
|Cinema Solution
|
Dolby Vision IQ &
Dolby Atmos,
Filmmaker Mode
|
Dolby Vision IQ &
Dolby Atmos,
Filmmaker Mode
|
Dolby Vision IQ &
Dolby Atmos,
Filmmaker Mode
|
Dolby Vision IQ &
Dolby Atmos,
Filmmaker Mode
|Filmmaker Mode
|HDR Compatibility
|
HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro
|
HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro
|
HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro
|
HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro
|
HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro
|Entertainment
|Apple TV App
|Apple TV App
|Apple TV App
|Apple TV App
|Apple TV App
|8K Video Decoder
|O (Built -in)
|O (Built -in)
|-
|-
|-
|Picture Quality
|Wide Viewing Angle
|Wide Viewing Angle
|Wide Viewing Angle
|Wide Viewing Angle
|Wide Viewing Angle
|Ultra Large Screen
|O (Up to 75-inch)
|O (Up to 75-inch)
|O (Up to 86-inch)
|O (Up to 65-inch)
|-
|Sports Alert
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Surround Sound
|Bluetooth Surround Ready
|Bluetooth Surround Ready
|Bluetooth Surround Ready
|Bluetooth Surround Ready
|Bluetooth Surround Ready
|Motion Pro
|O
|-
|O
|O
|-
-
Gaming
NanoCell Technology VRR Low Input Lag HDMI 2.1 HGiG
-
Cinema
Nano Black Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos Filmmaker Mode
HDR10 Pro & HLG Pro Unlimited Entertainment
-
Sports
Nano Accuracy Ultra Large 8K Screen Sports Alert
Bluetooth Surround Ready Motion Pro