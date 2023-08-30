About Cookies on This Site

2020 LG NanoCell Lineup

nano99

NANO99

75", 65"

Buy Now
nano95

NANO95

75", 65",55"

Buy Now
nano91

NANO91

86”,75”,65”,55”

Buy Now
nano86

NANO86

65",55"

Buy Now
nano80

NANO80

65",55",49"

Buy Now
Resolution Real 8K
(7,680 x 4,320) 		Real 8K
(7,680 x 4,320) 		Real 4K
(3,840 x 2,160) 		Real 4K
(3,840 x 2,160) 		Real 4K
(3,840 x 2,160)
AI Processor α9 Gen3
AI Processor 8K 		α9 Gen3
AI Processor 8K 		α7 Gen3
AI Processor 4K 		α7 Gen3
AI Processor 4K 		Quad Core
Processor
Hands-free
Voice Control 		O O O O -
Design Gallery Design,
Nano Bezel 		Nano Bezel Nano Bezel Nano Bezel Nano Bezel
for Gaming
Input Lag Low Input Lag Low Input Lag Low Input Lag Low Input Lag Low Input Lag
HDMI O
(eARC / ALLM)		 O
(eARC / ALLM)		 O
(eARC / ALLM / HDMI VRR(48-120Hz))		 O
(eARC / ALLM / HDMI VRR(48-120Hz))		 O
(ARC / ALLM)
AMD FreeSync™ Premium - - - - -
HGiG Support O O O O O
for Cinema
Dimming Technology Full Array Dimming Pro Full Array Dimming Full Array Dimming Full Array Dimming Local Dimming
Cinema Solution Dolby Vision IQ &
Dolby Atmos,
Filmmaker Mode 		Dolby Vision IQ &
Dolby Atmos,
Filmmaker Mode 		Dolby Vision IQ &
Dolby Atmos,
Filmmaker Mode 		Dolby Vision IQ &
Dolby Atmos,
Filmmaker Mode 		Filmmaker Mode
HDR Compatibility HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro 		HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro 		HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro 		HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro 		HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro
Entertainment Apple TV App Apple TV App Apple TV App Apple TV App Apple TV App
8K Video Decoder O (Built -in) O (Built -in) - - -
for Sports
Picture Quality Wide Viewing Angle Wide Viewing Angle Wide Viewing Angle Wide Viewing Angle Wide Viewing Angle
Ultra Large Screen O (Up to 75-inch) O (Up to 75-inch) O (Up to 86-inch) O (Up to 65-inch) -
Sports Alert O O O O O
Surround Sound Bluetooth Surround Ready Bluetooth Surround Ready Bluetooth Surround Ready Bluetooth Surround Ready Bluetooth Surround Ready
Motion Pro O - O O -
  1. Gaming

    NanoCell Technology VRR Low Input Lag HDMI 2.1 HGiG

    Learn More
  2. Cinema

    Nano Black Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos Filmmaker Mode
    HDR10 Pro & HLG Pro Unlimited Entertainment

    Learn More
  3. Sports

    Nano Accuracy Ultra Large 8K Screen Sports Alert
    Bluetooth Surround Ready Motion Pro

    Learn More