Life’s Good When You Dive in Smile First
Life's Good is our first global campaign to demonstrate our trust in brave optimism as a way to make life better for our customers around the world. The accompanying brand film illustrates the enduring message of the importance of optimism in life, and the bravery that it takes. Over the course of our long history, we have always stood for the brave optimists who overcome the many challenges in their lives with the power of determination. This campaign serves as a testament to our philosophy and commitment to optimism, and uses the medium of film to capture the emotions and passions involved in the process.
Emmy-Award winning Director Nicolai Fuglsig helms the manifesto film, crafting a heartfelt message on embracing life and basking in its profound ‘goodness’ through the relatable ‘everyman’ hero. Nicolai was immediately drawn to the project, resonating with the power of optimism that can transform the disposition we have towards our lives. The message of the film came naturally too, as we all know that there’s an optimist inside all of us, and it’s merely a matter of choice.
The 90-second manifesto film is our proclamation to the world that Life’s Good, and a celebration of the courage that goes into our everyday choices to become optimists. The film portrays a simple yet powerfully emotional journey reminiscent of how we live out our day-to-day lives in this lovely yet perilous world.
Each word in the narrative voiceover captures the waves of our emotions as we face fear, challenges, and disbelief – and how we can triumph over these with the power of choice that lies in all of us. The choice to know, and truly believe, that Life’s Good.