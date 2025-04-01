*[AI+ Energy Saving]

1) Test date: '24.10.24 ~ '24.10.25

2) Target model: AS55*G***

3) Test agency: TUVRheinland

4) Test conditions: Temperature 23±5℃, Humidity 55±15%

5) Test method: Intergrated Power Consumption of each operation mode.(8 hours after 15 minutes from the start of each operation mode)

6) Test result: AI+ mode for the air purifier has 49.6% higher energy saving performance than Smart+ mode(Intergrated Power Consumption(Wh) : AI+ Mode 28.260Wh Vs. Smart+ Mode 56.085Wh)

7) It can be turned on or off through the ThinQ app.

**The test result is based on a lab environment and can vary if conditions change.

***The product image is for illustrative purposes.

****Wi-Fi connectivity and product registration on the LG ThinQ app are required.

*[Removes odors, smog and airborne chemicals]

1) Test date: '24. 9.5~'24.9.30

2) Test agency: KCL

3) Test subject: AS155GWDL

4) Test conditions: Temperature 21±1℃, humidity 45±5%, test chamber 8.0±0.5㎥

5) Test method: SPS-KACA002-132:2022

6) Test results: NO2 (over 99.5% removal after 30 minutes of operation), SO2 (80% removal after 30 minutes of operation, 99% removal after 120 minutes of operation)

7) Test mode: Booster mode, 4 stages (rated air volume)

**The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

***The product image is for illustrative purposes.

*[Removes mold]

1) Test date: `24.09.11~`24.10.17

2) Target model: AS55*G***

3) Test agency: KCL

4) Test conditions: ISO 16000-36:L2018., Test time 1h, Temperature 22.8±0.5℃, Humidity 51.5±1.0%, Booster mode, 4 stages (rated air volume)

5) Test strain: Aspergillus brasiliensis ATCC 9642

6) Test method: Reduction test for Airborne microbes in chamber space (protocol)

7) Test result: Reduction test for Airborne microbes, 99.9%**The test result is based on a lab environment and can vary if conditions change.

***[Removes viruses]

1) Test date: '24.9.10~24.9.11

2) Target model: AS55*G***

3) Test agency: KTL

4) Test conditions: Temperature 23±2℃, humidity 50±5%, fan booster, turbo drive

5) Test method: Float the test bacteria in a 60㎥ chamber, let it settle for 1 hour, then measure the initial value, operate the product for 30 minutes, and compare the measured value with the initial value to calculate the reduction rate.

6) Test bacteria: Phi-X174 (ATCC13706-B1)

7) Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023

8) Test result: 98.9% removal of Staphylococcus epidermidis in a 60㎥ space****The test result is based on a lab environment and can vary if conditions change.

*****[Removes bacteria]

1) Test date: '24.9.10~24.9.11

2) Target model: AS55*G***

3) Test agency: KTL

4) Test conditions: Temperature 23±2℃, humidity 50±5%, fan booster, turbo drive

5) Test method: Float the test bacteria in a 60㎥ chamber, let it settle for 1 hour, then measure the initial value. Operate the product for 1 hour and compare the measured value with the initial value to calculate the reduction rate.

6) Test bacteria: S. epidermidis (ATCC 12228)

7) Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023

8) Test result: 99.8% removal of Staphylococcus epidermidis in a 60㎥ space a

******The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change

*******The product image is for illustrative purposes.