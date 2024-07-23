Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
  • Get up to $830 Cash with TV & Soundbar Trade-In. Click here to find out more

LG StanbyME (27ART10CKPL) Lifestyle Screen Bundle with Speaker XT7S

STANBYME

LG StanbyME (27ART10CKPL) Lifestyle Screen Bundle with Speaker XT7S

bundle
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front

27ART10CKPL

2024 LG StanbyME (27ART10CKPL) | Lifestyle Screen | Movable Wi-Fi Smart Touch Screen with 3 hour battery
45 degree angle with right side facing forward. Yellow mood lighting is on.

XT7S.ASGPLLK

LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S

TV stands near copy – “Always stands by me.” Copy is written in dark pink color. There are two lifestyle interior images cropped in curved lines – each showing TV placed in atelier and living room. LG StanbyME logo is placed on right top corner on desktop and left top corner on mobile view.

*Simulated scene being shown - note the screen does not move automatically.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.

The LG StanbyME is placed in the living room. The LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S is placed under the screen. The screen shows a sci-fi movie.

Stylishly enhances your StanbyME’s sound

The LG XT7S and StanbyME combo matches any interior design. The speaker moves with the screen, creating an enhanced home entertainment experience.

All specs

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Basic Remote

Power Cable

Yes (Adaptor)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

Audio Output

10W

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Clear Voice

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Speaker Direction

Side Firing

Speaker System

2.0ch

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

HDMI Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

USB Input

1ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1265 x 207 x 580

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

621 x 1077 x 397

TV Stand (WxD)

397 x 397

TV Weight with Stand

17.5

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Backlight Type

Edge

Display Resolution

Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

Display Type

LED

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Upscaling

Resolution Upscaler

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Picture Mode

8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α7 Gen4 Processor

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50~60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

SMART TV

Home Dashboard

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS Smart

Room to Room Share

Yes (Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Sports Alert

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Works with Apple Homekit

Yes

ACCESSORY

USB C type cable

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

SBC

Yes

BATTERY

Battery Charging time (Hrs)

4

Battery Life (Hrs)

16

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.1

CONVENIENCE

Battery Indicator

Yes

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes

Lighting

Yes

Multipoint

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX5

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Carton Box

365 x 136 x 152 mm

Speaker

326 x 78 x 87 mm

EQ

Custom EQ(App)

Yes

Sound Boost

Yes

Standard

Yes

GENERAL

Number of Channels

1ch (2Way)

Output Power

20W

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

6 W

Stand-by mode

0.5 W

POWER SUPPLY

USB C-type

Yes

SPEAKER

Passive Radiator

Yes

Tweeter Unit Size

20mm x 2

Tweeter Unit Type

Cone

Woofer Unit

42 x 80 mm

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

1.68 kg

Net Weight

0.9 kg

