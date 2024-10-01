LG Smart Inverter NeoChef® Microwave Oven, 39L

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
  • Free Luminarc 3pcs Baking Dish Set + $50 Grocery Voucher. Click here to find out more

Best Convection Microwave Oven

 

An annual award by Square Rooms Singapore given to the most useful and efficient kitchen appliances for the home.

BEST CONVECTION MICROWAVE OVEN

 

 

 

Best Convection Microwave Oven

2015 PIN UP Design Award

PIN UP DESIGN AWARDS is a design contest hosted by KAID in South Koreaa and sponsored by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, targeting the designs of domestic and overseas corporate products that have been produced or confirmed for release within the past one year.

 

2015 Good Design Award

 

Founded in Chicago in 1950, the Good Design award aims to create an awareness about contemporary design, and to honor both products and industry leaders in design and manufacturing that have chartered new directions for innovation, and pushed the envelope for competitive products in the world marketplace.

Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™

It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.

LG Smart Inverter

Enjoy Tasty Food with Even Heating and Fast Cooking

Every dish you prepare will taste better as it was cooked more evenly and thoroughly, locking in flavor.
Even Heating & Defrosting

No Worry to Frozen and Overheat Patty

Smart Inverter controls precisely temperature to heat foods up and defrost evenly.
Fast Cooking

Cook Faster Enjoy More

Detailed cooking power distributes heat a wide range of foods 1.5 times faster.
LG Infrared Heating™

Make a Variety of Healthier Dishes

Let your cooking be simple and enjoyable with the suitable temperature for various cooking to make your cooking healthy.
It is a grill icon

Grill

It is a frying icon

Frying

It is a fermentation icon

Fermentation

It is a steaming icon

Steaming

Crispy Outside & Juicy Inside

Infrared Heating™ makes your dish crispy and juicy simultaneously while maintaining the original flavor and taste.

Enjoy Fried Food in Healthy Way

Now you can enjoy healthy fried food with less fat, cooked with a grill instead of soaking it in oil.

Easy Home-Made Yogurt

Precisely lower temperature cooking helps you make a healthy home-made yogurt easily.

Simple Healthy Steam Veggies

You can also cook steamed dishes conveniently by using steam accessories.

      User-Friendly Features

      Highly Convenient User Centered Functions

      video

      EasyClean™

      EasyClean™ provides a quick and convenient way to clean your oven.

      images

      Stable Turntable

      images

      3 Times Brighter LED

      Lamp

      images

      Smaller Size, Larger

      Capacity

      Summary

      Print

      Dimensions

      Type
      Convection
      Oven Capacity (L)
      39
      Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
      544 x 327 x 525
      EasyClean
      Yes

      All specs

      BASIC SPEC

      • Door Color

        Black

      • EasyClean

        Yes

      • Outcase Color

        Black

      • Oven Capacity (L)

        39

      • Type

        Convection

      CONTROL FEATURES

      • Control Display

        White LED

      • Control Type

        Touch & Dial

      CONVENIENCE FEATURES

      • EasyClean

        Yes

      DESIGN / FINISH

      • Door Color

        Black

      • Outcase Color

        Black

      DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

      • Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

        395 x 262 x 378

      • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

        614 x 381 x 573

      • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

        544 x 327 x 525

      MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

      • Cavity Light Type

        LED Lamp

      • Combi Power Consumption (MW+Conv) (W)

        1900

      • Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)

        1450

      • Convection Power Consumption (W)

        1850

      • Grill Power Consumption (W)

        950

      • Microwave Power Consumption (W)

        1350

      • Oven Capacity (L)

        39

      • Smart Inverter

        Yes

      • Turntable Size (mm)

        360

      POWER / RATINGS

      • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

        230/50

      What people are saying

