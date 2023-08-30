We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 31L Stainless Steel DuoChef Convection Microwave Oven
All specs
-
Controller type
-
Tact & Dial
-
Controller display
-
VFD (White)
-
Interior
-
Edge round
-
Door opening type
-
Pull
-
Finishing(Out Case Type)
-
Silver (PCM)
-
Child lock
-
Yes
-
Quick defrost
-
Yes
-
Quick Start
-
Yes
-
Clock
-
Yes
-
Stage Cooking
-
Yes
-
More/Less
-
Yes
-
Capacity (litres)
-
31
-
Electric Power(Wattage: W)
-
1000W
-
Level
-
5
-
Microwave (W)
-
1500
-
Grill (W)
-
1250
-
Convection (W)
-
2650
-
Combi 1 (MW+Grill) (W)
-
2700
-
Auto Cook
-
Yes
-
Auto Defrost
-
Yes
-
Auto Roast/Grill
-
Yes
-
European Menu
-
Yes
-
Crispy Cook
-
Yes
-
Clock
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Quick Start
-
Yes
-
Quick Defrost
-
Yes
-
Stage Cooking
-
Yes
-
More/Less
-
Yes
-
Net (Kg)
-
27
-
Packed(Kg)
-
32.5
-
Interior
-
396x206x376
-
Exterior
-
474x380x564
-
Packed
-
563x468x623
-
Auto Cooking
-
Yes
-
Crispy Cook
-
Yes
-
Auto Roast
-
Yes
-
Turntable Size (mm)
-
360
-
20ft / 40ft.(set)
-
183/388
-
