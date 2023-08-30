About Cookies on This Site

LG 31L Stainless Steel DuoChef Convection Microwave Oven

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 31L Stainless Steel DuoChef Convection Microwave Oven

MC8088HRC

LG 31L Stainless Steel DuoChef Convection Microwave Oven

All specs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Controller type

Tact & Dial

Controller display

VFD (White)

Interior

Edge round

Door opening type

Pull

Finishing(Out Case Type)

Silver (PCM)

FEATURES

Child lock

Yes

Quick defrost

Yes

Quick Start

Yes

Clock

Yes

Stage Cooking

Yes

More/Less

Yes

CAVITY

Capacity (litres)

31

POWER OUTPUT

Electric Power(Wattage: W)

1000W

Level

5

POWER INPUT (CONSUMPTION)

Microwave (W)

1500

Grill (W)

1250

Convection (W)

2650

Combi 1 (MW+Grill) (W)

2700

COOKING/DEFROST FUNCTION

Auto Cook

Yes

Auto Defrost

Yes

Auto Roast/Grill

Yes

European Menu

Yes

Crispy Cook

Yes

ADDITIONAL FUNCTIONS

Clock

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Quick Start

Yes

Quick Defrost

Yes

Stage Cooking

Yes

More/Less

Yes

WEIGHT

Net (Kg)

27

Packed(Kg)

32.5

DIMENSION(W X H X D)MM

Interior

396x206x376

Exterior

474x380x564

Packed

563x468x623

SYSTEM

Auto Cooking

Yes

Crispy Cook

Yes

Auto Roast

Yes

OTHERS

Turntable Size (mm)

360

STUFFING QTY.

20ft / 40ft.(set)

183/388

