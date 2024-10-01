We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Libero 27" QHD IPS Display Monitor
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All specs
INFO
-
Product name
PC Monitor
-
Year
2022
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
280
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2331x 0.2331
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
68.466
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES (LG Switch)
-
Dual Controller
YES
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
2W x 2
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
18.5W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
40W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
38W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
727 x 147 x 552
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
631.8 x 454.2 x 32.1
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
631.8 x 391.8 x 160.4
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.2
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6
FEATURES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Camera
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Mic
YES
-
Others (Features)
2MP(30fps)
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
USB-C
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 1440 @ 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
