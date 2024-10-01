Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Libero 27" QHD IPS Display Monitor

27BQ70QC-S

LG Libero 27" QHD IPS Display Monitor

front view of the hanging type and detachable webcam
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All specs

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    2022

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2331x 0.2331

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    68.466

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES (LG Switch)

  • Dual Controller

    YES

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    2W x 2

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    18.5W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    40W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    38W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    727 x 147 x 552

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    631.8 x 454.2 x 32.1

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    631.8 x 391.8 x 160.4

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.2

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6

FEATURES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Camera

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Mic

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    2MP(30fps)

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    2560 x 1440 @ 60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

What people are saying

