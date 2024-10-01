LG UltraFine™ 32" IPS QHD Monitor with Ergo Stand

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Vivid Picture Beyond Boundaries
An immersive experience for work, watch and play. The LG QHD Monitor expands your view for elevated productivity, all in an easy set-up. The rich, vivid IPS display delivers color at wide angles, along with impressive refresh rates and response times for gaming and fast action.

*Screen images simulated.

Stunning Image Quality

2560 x 1440 QHD IPS
sRGB 99% (Typ.) & HDR10

Ergonomics

Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp
Wide Movement of Display

User Convenience

USB Type-C™
Easy Installation

A Monitor and Stand in One

Customize your setup in seconds. Raise, lower, tilt, pivot — the Ergo Stand has a flexible ergonomic design to easily adapt to your environment and working style. A simple press-and-click improves productivity and efficiency, while saving space

*Ergo Stand: Extend/Retract 210mm, Swivel ±335°, Pivot 90° (One Side), Height 130mm, Down Height 85.5mm, Tilt ±25°.
**The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Lifelike Color with IPS and QHD Resolution
32" QHD IPS Display

Upgrade productivity with the IPS Display. At 32" and 2560 x 1440 resolution, LG's QHD IPS Display features vibrant color and enhanced contrast, clarity and detail at wide angles. Whatever the task, get it done fast.

*Screen image simulated.

*Screen images simulated.

Clutter-Free Desk Setup

The compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation. Helping users achieve a clutter-free environment, 32QP880’s USB-C One Cable solution conveniently provides fast data transfer and power for laptop charging through a single cable.
Supporting Display, Data transfer and Power Delivery (Up to 90W).

Easy Cable Management

Easy Cable Management

*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.

 

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

All specs

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    2021

DISPLAY

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2727 x 0.2727

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    80

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    Auto Pivot

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    2560 x 1440@75Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    190W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    40W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    821 x 507 x 240

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 x 635.5 x 470

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    15

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.5

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    11

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

