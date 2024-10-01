Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32GP850-B

Front view of LG UltraGear™ 31.5" QHD Nano IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible, 32GP850-B
Color
Nano IPS
HDR10
Speed
IPS 1ms (GtG) 165Hz (O/C 180Hz)
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
Appearance
32" QHD 2560x1440
3-side Virtually Borderless
Nano IPS 1ms

A Total Game Changer

LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monitors are created from the ground up to give gamers the edge. The Nano IPS display achieves 1ms GTG TN-level speeds and ultra-fast refresh rates, while mesmerizing with a rich and vivid picture.
The Gaming Scene in Rich Colors and Contrast on The Monitor Supporting Hdr10 With DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).
QHD Nano IPS HDR

Vivid Colors and Sharp Details

Nano IPS technology supports the express high-fidelity color for reproducing vivid scenes, while HDR10 delivers dynamic contrast, on the large QHD screen.
LG Ultragear Monitor as The Powerful Gear for Your Gaming

Gaming Innovation Beyond Boundaries

Complete your battle station with a premium LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor. Built for gamers, it delivers the latest hardware, specs, ergonomics, sleek design and sensory experience. With gaming-focused features like NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatibility, 1ms GTG response times, pro-level customization and fast, vivid IPS panels, you're sure to gain an added edge.
Experience fluid game motion with a refresh rate of 165Hz.
165Hz (O/C 180Hz)

Total Immersion with Overwhelming Speed

The 165Hz (O/C 180Hz) monitor combined with a 1ms response rate offers smoother, clearer action while reducing blur and ghosting.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

The LG 32GP850-B Monitor is a NVIDIA-tested and officially verified G-SYNC® compatible monitor, reducing screen tearing and minimizing stutter for a smoother, faster gaming experience.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games, It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for Incredible Speed

Re-imagine every scene with vivid, responsive IPS. At 32" and 16:9 screen ratio (2560 x 1440), LG's UltraGear QHD Nano IPS Display features realistic, true color, enhanced contrast, clarity and detail, while delivering ultra-fast 1ms response rates. It's the best of both worlds.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 165Hz Refresh Rate.
Stylish Design

Designed for a Comfortable Gaming Experience

Customize your battle station in seconds. Raise, lower, tilt, pivot - the stand has a flexible ergonomic design to easily adapt to your environment and gaming style on a virtually borderless screen on three sides.

Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt and pivot adjustment.

*The image on the left illustrates the LG model not supported by Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The image on the left illustrates the LG model not supported by Black Stabilizer feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The image on the left illustrates the LG model not supported by Crosshair feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    180 (O/C)

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All specs

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    HDMI Cable(2.0 version) DP Cable(1.4 version) Mouse Holder

  • USB A to B

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    793 x 227 x 557

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.7 x 428 x 50.9

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.7 x 600.3 x 292.1(↑) 714.7 x 490.3 x 292.1(↓)

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.1

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.8

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.2

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2724 x 0.2724

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    180 (O/C)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    80

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • OverClocking

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2021

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    65W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    48W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

