We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Curved UltraWide™ 34" QHD IPS Display Monitor
LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Brigtness : 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut : sRGB 99%.
See More, Do More
The UltraWide™ QHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) is great for work as it can display various programs at once.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Power Delivery Up to 90W
With USB Type-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop(Up to 90W) simultaneously.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
Enhance Your Gaming Experience
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The "conventional" image illustrates the case of another model from LG that doesn't support Dynamic Action Sync(DAS) feature.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
-
Off
-
On
Attack First in Dark
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
Easy and Comfortable
The One Click Stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment. Adjust the height and tilt of the screen to your liking.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
34.14
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Curvature
3800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All specs
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
2022
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Curvature
3800R
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2325 x 0.2325
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
86.705
-
Size [Inch]
34.14
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
-
Dual Controller
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
Built-in KVM
YES
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440 x 1440 @ 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0, 2ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
7W x 2
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
150W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
60W
-
Type
Built-in Power
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
969.0 x 498 x 171
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.7 x 364.4 x 83.6
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.7 x 569.7 x 260.0(↑) 816.7 x 459.7 x 260.0(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.1
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.7
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.6
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
Cable Holder
-
USB-C
YES
FEATURES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Others (Features)
Built-in KVM
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Product Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Accessories Warranty
Check your accessories warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.