LG Curved UltraWide™ 34" QHD IPS Display Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

34WQ75C-B

front view

Display

IPS
34” QHD (3440 x 1440)

Color
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
HDR10
Connectivity
USB Type-C™
USB(RJ45) Port
LG IPS display supports a wide color spectrum (99% of sRGB color gamut), and offers outstanding color and brightness with the support of HDR10.

Outstanding Color Accuracy and Wide Viewing Angle

LG IPS display supports a wide color spectrum (99% of sRGB color gamut), and offers outstanding color and brightness with the support of HDR10.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

  •  

IPS Display

LG IPS monitor displays outstanding color accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

sRGB 99%

With 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate color display.

HDR10

Clear details in bright and dark parts of high dynamic range content.

*Brigtness : 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut : sRGB 99%.

21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Display

See More, Do More

 

The UltraWide™ QHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) is great for work as it can display various programs at once.

The animation shows that more content can be displayed on the screen at once, thanks to a 21:9 aspect ratio display.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.
Control with a Few Clicks DOWNLOAD

*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

90W Power Charge

Power Delivery Up to 90W

With USB Type-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 90W) simultaneously.

With USB Type-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop(Up to 90W) simultaneously.

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides, reproducing dazzlingly precise and lifelike images. Two 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® complete your immersive experience.
Waves MaxxAudio®

Immersive Sound System

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides, reproducing dazzlingly precise and lifelike images. Two 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® complete your immersive experience.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Enhance Your Gaming Experience

  • Conventional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduces input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

*The "conventional" image illustrates the case of another model from LG that doesn't support Dynamic Action Sync(DAS) feature.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers spot snipers hiding in the darkest places, so they can quickly react and make an escape.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

 

The One Click Stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment. Adjust the height and tilt of the screen to your liking.

Icon that describes one click stand.

One Click Stand

Easy installation
Icon that describes adjusting height from 0 to 110mm.

Height Range

0~110mm
Icon that describes tilting from -5 to 20°.

Tilt

-5~20°
The One Click Stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment. Adjust the height and tilt of the screen to your liking.
Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    34.14

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Curvature

    3800R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

All specs

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    2022

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Curvature

    3800R

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2325 x 0.2325

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    86.705

  • Size [Inch]

    34.14

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • Built-in KVM

    YES

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3440 x 1440 @ 60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0, 2ea/ver2.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver2.0)

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    150W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    60W

  • Type

    Built-in Power

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    969.0 x 498 x 171

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.7 x 364.4 x 83.6

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.7 x 569.7 x 260.0(↑) 816.7 x 459.7 x 260.0(↓)

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.1

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.7

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.6

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    Cable Holder

  • USB-C

    YES

FEATURES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    Built-in KVM

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

What people are saying

