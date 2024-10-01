We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraWide™ 38" HDR 10 Monitor with IPS Display
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
37.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 1600
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Curvature
2300R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
USB-C
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 1600 at 75Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
60W
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1058 x 545 x 212
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
897.2 x 394.0 x 91.5
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
897.2 x 596.3 x 234.9(↑) 897.2 x 496.3 x 234.9(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
13.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
7.7
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
9
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Curvature
2300R
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2291 x 0.2291
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Resolution
3840 x 1600
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
95.29
-
Size [Inch]
37.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
2018
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
180W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 1.2W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
70W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SOUND
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YES
-
Rich Bass
YES
-
Speaker
10W x 2
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
-
Dual Controller
YES
