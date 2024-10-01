Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG UltraWide™ 38" HDR 10 Monitor with IPS Display

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG UltraWide™ 38" HDR 10 Monitor with IPS Display

38WK95C-W

LG UltraWide™ 38" HDR 10 Monitor with IPS Display

LG UltraWide™ 38" HDR 10 IPS Monitor with sunset display, front view, 38WK95C-W
Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    37.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 1600

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Curvature

    2300R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

All specs

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 1600 at 75Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    60W

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1058 x 545 x 212

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    897.2 x 394.0 x 91.5

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    897.2 x 596.3 x 234.9(↑) 897.2 x 496.3 x 234.9(↓)

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    13.2

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    7.7

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    9

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Curvature

    2300R

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2291 x 0.2291

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Resolution

    3840 x 1600

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    95.29

  • Size [Inch]

    37.5

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    2018

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    180W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 1.2W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    70W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

SOUND

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    YES

  • Rich Bass

    YES

  • Speaker

    10W x 2

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

What people are saying

Our picks for you