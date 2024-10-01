Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Curved UltraWide™ 49" Dual QHD Nano IPS Display Monitor

49WQ95C-W

front view
LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved
Display
Nano IPS™ Display
49-inch DQHD (5120 x 1440) at 144 Hz
Color
DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Connectivity
USB Type-C™
Dual Controller (KVM Switch)
UltraWide Dual QHD (5120x1440)

Go Beyond Multitasking

It is an UltraWide 32:9 Dual QHD (5120x1440) monitor with a doubled 27-inch 16:9 QHD pixel space in one screen. With 70% more pixels compared to 32:9 FHD resolution (3840x1080), you can go beyond multitasking with a multi-format multiplex.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*For some Mac models with the Intel Graphic Card, the maximum resolution is not supported when USB-C is connected.

It shows two 49WQ95C monitors stacked.
Office Work

Expand Your Workspace

Stack monitors and get a screen size of four 27-inch monitors. Enjoy a wider and neater desk space.

*The number of tracks and clips shown may differ depending on your settings.
*Stands and brackets for vertical mounting are not included in the package and must be purchased separately.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The cables included in the package are USB-C, HDMI and DP.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG Nano IPS™ display supports a wide color spectrum, 98% of DCI-P3 color gamut, and offers outstanding color and brightness with the support of VESA Display HDR™400.

Outstanding Color Accuracy and Wide Viewing Angle

LG Nano IPS™ display supports a wide color spectrum, 98% of DCI-P3 color gamut, and offers outstanding color and brightness with the support of VESA DisplayHDR™ 400.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Protect Your Eyes withEye-care Features

  • Reader Mode
  • Live Color Low Blue Light

Live Color Low Blue Light

LG’s Live Color Low Blue Light with TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® Display Certification helps to protect your eyes against blue light by combining RGB hardware and software adjustments while maintaining vivid color quality.

*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111255908.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Auto Brightness with Ambient Light Sensor

The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark. It provides a comfortable working environment.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

USB Type-C™

Easy Connectivity

USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging, enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging, enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Power Delivery Up to 90W

With USB-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 90W) simultaneously.

Immersive Gaming Experience

Just dive into the gaming with the outstanding graphic background provided by 144Hz of refresh rate, NVDIA G-sync® Compatible and AMD Free Sync™ as well as the gaming aid features.

The image describes the 144Hz refresh rate. Half of the image clearly shows the fast-paced car, while the other half shows the crushed one.
144Hz Refresh Rate

Speedy Screen,
Smooth Gameplay

A fast speed of 144Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes images appear smoothly. Gamers can respond quicker to opponents and aim at targets more easily

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To enable the 144Hz, you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.

Left image simulates the case not applied NVIDIA® G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro. Right image simulates the scene with reduced screen tearing and stuttering by applying NVIDIA® G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

 

It is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor that can give you a good tear-free, stutter-free gaming experience.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

 

With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

It shows two 10W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® on the bottom of the monitor.
Waves MaxxAudio®

Immersive Sound System

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image, while two 10W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® complete your immersive experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Ergonomic Design

Be Sleek and More Ergonomic

Enhanced flexibility offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of height, tilt and swivel, setting your monitor to fit into your optimal position.

Height icon

Height 110mm

Tilt icon

Tilt -5~20˚

Swivel icon

Swivel -15~15˚

Print

All specs

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    49" Curved

  • Resolution

    5120 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    NANO IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    32:9

  • Brightness (Nits)

    400

  • Color Gamut

    DCI-P3 98%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle (degree)

    178/178

  • Curved

    Yes

  • Frequency (Hz)

    144 Hz

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • VRR

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • User Define Key

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes (2PBP)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Live Color

    Yes

SOFTWARE APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

INTERFACEJACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    2 (v2.0)

  • DisplayPort

    1 (v1.4)

  • USB Type-C

    1

  • USB Up-stream

    1 (v2.0)

  • USB Down-stream

    2 (v3.0)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Audio Output (Watt)

    10W x 2

  • Audio Tuning

    Rich Bass

POWER

  • Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100 ~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Normal On

    200W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.4W

STAND

  • Tilt

    Yes

  • Swivel

    Yes

  • Height Adjustable

    Yes

WALL MOUNT

  • Wall Mount size (mm) VESA compatible

    100 x 100

DIMENSION(W*H*D, MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    1215.1 x 585.8 x 281.0

  • Set (without Stand)

    1215.1 x 365.7 x 114.2

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    14.7

  • Set (without Stand)

    12.6

ACCESSORIES

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

