LG Curved UltraWide™ 49" Dual QHD Nano IPS Display Monitor
Go Beyond Multitasking
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*For some Mac models with the Intel Graphic Card, the maximum resolution is not supported when USB-C is connected.
*The number of tracks and clips shown may differ depending on your settings.
*Stands and brackets for vertical mounting are not included in the package and must be purchased separately.
*The cables included in the package are USB-C, HDMI and DP.
Protect Your Eyes withEye-care Features
-
Reader Mode
-
Live Color Low Blue Light
Live Color Low Blue Light
*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111255908.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Auto Brightness with Ambient Light Sensor
Easy Connectivity
USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging, enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Immersive Gaming Experience
Just dive into the gaming with the outstanding graphic background provided by 144Hz of refresh rate, NVDIA G-sync® Compatible and AMD Free Sync™ as well as the gaming aid features.
*To enable the 144Hz, you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.
Left image simulates the case not applied NVIDIA® G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro. Right image simulates the scene with reduced screen tearing and stuttering by applying NVIDIA® G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
It is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor that can give you a good tear-free, stutter-free gaming experience.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
Ergonomic Design
Be Sleek and More Ergonomic
Enhanced flexibility offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of height, tilt and swivel, setting your monitor to fit into your optimal position.
All specs
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
49" Curved
-
Resolution
5120 x 1440
-
Panel Type
NANO IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
32:9
-
Brightness (Nits)
400
-
Color Gamut
DCI-P3 98%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (degree)
178/178
-
Curved
Yes
-
Frequency (Hz)
144 Hz
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Auto Brightness
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
VRR
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
User Define Key
Yes
-
PBP
Yes (2PBP)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Live Color
Yes
SOFTWARE APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
INTERFACEJACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
2 (v2.0)
-
DisplayPort
1 (v1.4)
-
USB Type-C
1
-
USB Up-stream
1 (v2.0)
-
USB Down-stream
2 (v3.0)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Audio Output (Watt)
10W x 2
-
Audio Tuning
Rich Bass
POWER
-
Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100 ~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On
200W
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.4W
STAND
-
Tilt
Yes
-
Swivel
Yes
-
Height Adjustable
Yes
WALL MOUNT
-
Wall Mount size (mm) VESA compatible
100 x 100
DIMENSION(W*H*D, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
1215.1 x 585.8 x 281.0
-
Set (without Stand)
1215.1 x 365.7 x 114.2
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
14.7
-
Set (without Stand)
12.6
ACCESSORIES
-
HDMI
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
USB Type-C
Yes
