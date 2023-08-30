About Cookies on This Site

LG 20" E42 LED Monitor

LG 20" E42 LED Monitor

E2042T

LG 20" E42 LED Monitor

COMMON SPEC

Product Type

Monitor

GENERAL

Screen Size

20

Panel Type

TN

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1600x900

Brightness

250cd/m2

Contrast Ratio

1000:1

ResponseTime

5 ms (GTG)

Viewing Angle

170°/160°

Color Depth (Number of colors)

16.7M colors

Color Gamut

72%

PixelPitch(mm)

0.0922 *RGB x 0.2766

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare 3H

DFC

5000000:1

Lamp Qty

2ch

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

D-Sub

Yes

DVI-D

Yes

POWER

Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

Adapter

Normal On(Typ.)

20W

Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

0.3W under

DC Off(Max)

0.3W under

SPECIAL FEATURE

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Intelligent Auto

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Picture Mode

Yes

PC

Yes

Video

Yes

Super Energy Saving

Yes

MECHANIC

Front Color

BLACK Hairline+Glossy

Back Cover Color

Black Texturte

Stand Color

Black Glossy

Base Detchable

Yes

Tilt

Yes

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

Set (with Stand)

474 * 168 * 366

Set

474 x 55 x 292

Box

538 x 357 x 115

Wall Mount

75x75

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

2.3

Set (without Stand)

2.1

Box

3.5

ACCESSORIES

Power Cord

Yes

D-Sub

Yes

DVI-D

Option

FREQUENCY

Analog H-Frequency

30~83kHz

Analog V-Frequency

56~75Hz

Digital H-Frequency

30~83kHz

Digital V-Frequency

56~75Hz

CONTROL KEY

Key Number (Power Key Included)

6

Key Type

Tact

LED Color(On mode)

Red

LED Color(Power save mode)

Blinking

[ Key Location ]

Bottom

