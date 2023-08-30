About Cookies on This Site

19" LCD Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

19" LCD Monitor

T1910B-SN

19" LCD Monitor

COMMON SPEC

Product Type

Commercial Monitor

GENERAL

Screen Size

19

Panel Type

TN

Aspect Ratio

5:4

Resolution

1280 x 1024

Brightness

300cd/m2

Contrast Ratio

20000 : 1

ResponseTime

5 ms (GTG)

Viewing Angle

170/160 (CR≥10)

Surface Treatment

n glare

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

D-Sub

Yes

POWER

Normal On(Typ.)

23W

Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

1W under

DC Off(Max)

1W under

SPECIAL FEATURE

f-Engine

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

MECHANIC

Front Color

Black

Back Cover Color

Black

Stand Color

Black

Tilt

Yes

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

Set (with Stand)

406.3x344.5x94

Box

473x416x159

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

3.86

Set (without Stand)

3.5

Box

5.2

ACCESSORIES

Packing Material

EPS

Box Printing Type

Flexography(rmal)

Power Cord

Yes

D-Sub

Yes

