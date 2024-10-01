Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UltraGear™ 31.5" FHD VA Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync™ Premium

32GN50R-B

LG UltraGear™ 31.5" FHD VA Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync™ Premium

32GN50R-B

LG UltraGear™ 31.5" FHD VA Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync™ Premium

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    31.5” Flat

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Nits)

    300

  • Color Gamut

    sRGB 95%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    3000:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle (degree)

    178/178

  • Frequency (Hz)

    165Hz

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Motion Blur Reduction

    Yes

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • FPS Counter

    Yes

  • User Define Key

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

SOFTWARE APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

INTERFACEJACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    1 (v2.0)

  • DisplayPort

    1 (v1.4)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100-240V, 50/60Hz

  • Normal On

    40W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.3W

STAND

  • Tilt

    -5~15 Degree

WALL MOUNT

  • Wall Mount size (mm) VESA compatible

    100 x 100

DIMENSION(W*H*D, MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    714.7 x 224.8 x 515.1

  • Set (without Stand)

    714.7 x 77.5 x 428

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    5.9

  • Set (without Stand)

    5.2

ACCESSORIES

  • HDMI

    Yes

