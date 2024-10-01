We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ 31.5" FHD VA Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync™ Premium
All specs
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
31.5” Flat
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Nits)
300
-
Color Gamut
sRGB 95%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
3000:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (degree)
178/178
-
Frequency (Hz)
165Hz
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Motion Blur Reduction
Yes
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
FPS Counter
Yes
-
User Define Key
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SOFTWARE APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
INTERFACEJACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
1 (v2.0)
-
DisplayPort
1 (v1.4)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100-240V, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On
40W
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.3W
STAND
-
Tilt
-5~15 Degree
WALL MOUNT
-
Wall Mount size (mm) VESA compatible
100 x 100
DIMENSION(W*H*D, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
714.7 x 224.8 x 515.1
-
Set (without Stand)
714.7 x 77.5 x 428
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
5.9
-
Set (without Stand)
5.2
ACCESSORIES
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Product Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Accessories Warranty
Check your accessories warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.