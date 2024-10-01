LG UHD 4K 43" Smart Display with webOS

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Work Smarter,
Play Better

LG Smart Monitor is designed for multitasking.
Apart from using it as a display for connected desktop, laptop, or gaming devices, you can use it as a standalone display for watching your favorite content via various streaming apps.
Smart
webOS Smart Monitor
ThinQ Home Dashboard
Magic Remote Support
Display
43-inch Large Screen
4K UHD (3840x2160)
IPS Display with HDR10
Usage
Slim & Flat Style Stand
Wireless Connection
Various Ports

Thanks to 43-inch large screen and 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS display that reproduces clear images and precise colours at wide angles.
43-inch 4K UHD IPS Display

Large Enough, Clear Enough to Immerse Yourself

Thanks to a 43-inch large screen and 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS display that reproduces clear images and precise colors at wide angles, you can experience dramatic visual immersion in numerous contents from comedy, movies to sports.
43-inch large screen enables you to work efficiently, displaying multiple programs on a screen and enjoying various OTT contents.

Simple Design,
Suits Any Space.

43-inch large screen enables you to work efficiently, display multiple programs on the screen and enjoying various OTT contents. Also, the slim & flat style stand that supports tilt adjustment fits all well in any space and does not take up much space.

webOS22 & Stereo Speakers

Set Up Profiles for Your Taste

 

Thanks to webOS22, you can explore a variety of shows and movies with built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and YouTube. And, 2 x 10W stereo speakers help to complete your immersive sound experience.

You can explore a variety of shows and movies with built-in apps with webOS22. And 2 x 10W stereo speakers complete your immersive sound experience.

Conveniently share screen and sound with Advanced Wireless Connection.
AirPlay 2 Screen Share Bluetooth

Smart Wireless Connection

You can easily share your content from your smart device to your monitor by AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices) or Screen Share** (for Android devices). Also, you can enjoy rich sound by Bluetooth pairing.

Easy Control with
LG ThinQ App & Magic Remote

Smart Control with ThinQ App by Smartphone*

With ThinQ App, you can utilize the key features of the remote control, such as turning on and off, changing the channels, and searching for content.

 

Voice Recognition by Magic Remote**

With Magic Remote, you can control operations and play your favorite content by voice commands, through AI voice recognition technology.

ThinQ Home Dashboard

Easy Control for Home Appliances

ThinQ Home Dashboard makes it convenient to check and control the status of the appliances in your home.

Full HD Webcam Support

Ready for Video Meeting with a Detachable Webcam

With a detachable Full HD webcam, you can host various meetings and video conferences using your favourite video call apps. And the privacy webcam cover helps protect your privacy anytime you want.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W) with a single cable.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    42.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 80% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

All specs

INFO

  • Product name

    Smart Monitor (UHD)

  • Year

    2022

SMART FEATURES

  • Art Gallery

    YES

  • Full Web Browser

    YES

  • Home Dashboard

    YES

  • LG Channels

    YES

  • LG Content Store (App Store)

    YES

  • LG ThinQ®

    YES

  • Magic Remote Control

    YES

  • Mirroring

    YES

  • Operating System

    webOS 22

  • Smart Type

    YES

  • Voice Assistants

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

  • "Works With"

    Apple AirPlay, Apple Home

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    210

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 80% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1200:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2451 x 0.2451

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Size [cm]

    107.9

  • Size [Inch]

    42.5

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

CONNECTIVITY

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    YES

FEATURES

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Camera

    YES(Webcam Port Ready / Sold Separately)

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

SOUND

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    YES

  • Speaker

    YES

