24” LED IPS Monitor
Alt text
* Modifications or updates of the OnScreen Control Software are not notified in advance.
All specs
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
23.8" Flat
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Nits)
250
-
Frequency (Hz)
75Hz
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (degree)
178/178
INTERFACE JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
1x
-
HDMI
1x v1.4
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100 ~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On
30W
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.3W
FEATURES
-
G-Sync/ Freesync
Freesync
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode (Blue light reduction)
Yes
-
Screen split2.0 (in OSC)
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
STAND
-
Tilt(Angle)
-5~20 Degree
DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
555 x 181.9 x 421
-
Set (without Stand)
555 x 38.4 x 330.9
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
3.1
-
Set (without Stand)
2.8
WALL MOUNT
-
Wall Mount size (mm) VESA compatible
75 x 75
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
