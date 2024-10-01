24” LED IPS Monitor

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
24MK430H-B

Full HD IPS Display

High Definition with Accurate Color

1080p Full HD resolution with IPS delivers brilliant images that pop with vibrant detail from any viewing angle.
AMD FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Image

AMD FreeSync™ Technology and a dynamic refresh rate of 75Hz virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering to bring you seamless, fluid movement during high-res, fast-paced games.
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to The Action

Dynamic Action Sync mode allows you to instantly react to your opponents and attack them without any display lag. It synchronizes your senses with real-time scenes in fast-paced games by minimizing input lag.
Black Stabilizer

Enemies Have Nowhere to Hide

Black Stabilizer gives you full visual clarity, even in games where you spend a lot of time in the dark. It synchronizes and brightens the darkest areas, so that you can find enemies hiding in the shadows and shoot first.
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control is simple and intuitive. You can customize your display options with a few simple clicks.
Wall Mount

Convenient and Flexible

Mount the monitor to suit your work or entertainment set up.

* You can download the OnScreen Control Software from LG.com.
* Modifications or updates of the OnScreen Control Software are not notified in advance.
All specs

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    23.8" Flat

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Nits)

    250

  • Frequency (Hz)

    75Hz

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle (degree)

    178/178

INTERFACE JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • D-Sub

    1x

  • HDMI

    1x v1.4

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100 ~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Normal On

    30W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.3W

FEATURES

  • G-Sync/ Freesync

    Freesync

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode (Blue light reduction)

    Yes

  • Screen split2.0 (in OSC)

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

STAND

  • Tilt(Angle)

    -5~20 Degree

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    555 x 181.9 x 421

  • Set (without Stand)

    555 x 38.4 x 330.9

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    3.1

  • Set (without Stand)

    2.8

WALL MOUNT

  • Wall Mount size (mm) VESA compatible

    75 x 75

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

