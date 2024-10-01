27" Class Full HD IPS LED Gaming Monitor (27" Diagonal)

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27MP59G-P

IPS Gaming Monitor Featuring 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

Now gamers can achieve superb gaming graphics through the long-awaited combination of IPS and 1ms Motion Blur Reduction.
Fluid Gaming Motion : AMD FreeSync™ Technology

You can play without a frame loss with AMD FreeSync™ Technology, which eliminates tearing and stuttering that occur from the difference between a graphics card's frame rate and monitor's refresh rate.
A Variety of Gaming Features to Win : DAS Mode

The Dynamic Action Sync mode allows users to instantly attack the opponent without delay. It synchronizes your senses with real-time scenes happening in a fast-paced game by minimizing input lag.
A Variety of Gaming Features to Win : Black Stabilizer

While playing shooting games, the Black Stabilizer gives gamers full visibility even in deep-dark scenes. It automatically senses the darkest side and makes it brighter so that you can find the enemies hiding and waiting to attack you in the dark.
A Variety of Gaming Fetures to Win : Game Mode

With the Game Mode option in Picture Mode, you can customize the picture quality for various gaming genres such as FPS Game1,FPS Game2, RTS Game and Custom Game.
The Mighty Design of The Monitor

LG's Gaming Monitor has design features that fit well into your gaming station setup without hindering your gaming. The mighty design of the monitor with V-line stand and red color produces a space where the gamer can be immersed deep into the game.
All specs

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    27"

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Viewing Angle

    178 / 178

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Color Gamut

    sRGB over 99%

  • Brightness

    250cd/m2 (Typ.), 200cd/m2 (Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1(Typ.)

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms(High), 1ms with Motion Blur Reduction

  • Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

  • Motion Blur Reduction (MBR)

    1ms

INTERFACE

  • D-Sub (VGA)

    Yes

  • HDMI

    HDMI 1.4 (x1)

  • Display Port 1.2

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

FEATURE

  • AMD FreeSync

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Screen Split

    Yes

  • On Screen Control

    Yes

  • Game Mode

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync Mode

    Yes

  • Black Stablizer

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

STAND

  • Tilt

    2~15 Degree

POWER

  • Internal / External

    External

