Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG UHD 4K 32" SMART Monitor with Ergo Stand

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

  • Get 3 free months of Apple Music. Click here to find out more

LG UHD 4K 32" SMART Monitor with Ergo Stand

32SQ780S-W

LG UHD 4K 32" SMART Monitor with Ergo Stand

32SQ780S-W
Smart
webOS Smart Monitor
ThinQ Home Dashboard
Magic Remote Support
Display
32-inch Screen
4K UHD (3840x2160)
DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
Usage
Ergo Stand
Wireless Connection
Various Ports

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately), and its detailed specifications may differ by country.

The 32-inch UHD 4K (3840x2160) display reproduces clear images and precise colors with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.).
32-inch 4K UHD Display

Stunning Image Quality in 4K Display

The 32-inch UHD 4K (3840x2160) display reproduces clear images and precise colors with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.). So, it helps you experience dramatic visual immersion in numerous contents from comedy, to movies to sports.
webOS22 & Stereo Speakers

Set Up Profiles for Your Taste

Thanks to webOS22, you can explore a variety of shows and movies with built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney and YouTube. And, 2 x 5W stereo speakers help to complete your immersive sound experience.

You can explore a variety of shows and movies with built-in apps with webOS22. And 2 x 5W stereo speakers complete your immersive sound experience.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country.
ThinQ Home Dashboard

Easy Control for Home Appliances

ThinQ Home Dashboard makes it convenient to check and control the status of the appliances in your home.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard : Step1. Install LG ThinQ App on your phone, and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on LG ThinQ APP to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.
*Supported services may differ by country.

Voice Recognition by Magic Remote

Just Say What You Want

With Magic Remote, you can control operations and play your favorite content by voice commands, through AI voice recognition technology.

*The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately), and its detailed specifications may differ by country.
*The Monitor remote control is included in the package.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

A Comfortable and Flexible Workstation Setup

The compact design takes up very little desk surface.

Fully Use Your Desk Space

Ergo stand with compact design takes up very little desk space and supports any posture comfortably.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Various Movements

Be Sleek and More Ergonomic

Enhanced flexibility of the Ergo stand* offers expanded ergonomic adjustment - extend/retract, swivel, pivot, height adjustments, and tilt, providing a comfortable experience.

*Ergo Stand : Extend/Retract 180mm, Swivel ±280, Pivot 90° (One Side), Height 130mm, Down Height 127mm, Tilt ±25°. (Auto Pivot can be available when the Display Orientation option changes to 'Portrait' on a PC.)
**The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Easy Installation

The re-designed C-Clamp & Grommet and One Click Mount make it easy to install without other equipment.

*To install the Ergo stand on the table, the table should be less than 75mm (2.9 inches) thick for C-Clamp or have the table hole more than 45mm (1.7 inches) size for Grommet.

Conveniently share screen and sound with Advanced Wireless Connection.
AirPlay 2 Screen Share Bluetooth

Smart Wireless Connection

You can easily share your content from your smart device to your monitor by AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices) or Screen Share** (for Android devices). Also, you can enjoy rich sound by Bluetooth pairing.

*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
***Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your Monitor.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W) with a single cable.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The USB Type-C™ cable is not included in the package (sold separately).
Print

All specs

ACCESSORY

  • USB-C

    YES

SOUND

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    YES

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you