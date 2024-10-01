We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ 48" OLED Display Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
47.53
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
330 (@SDR 25% APL)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
138 (O/C)
-
Response Time
0.1ms (GtG)
All specs
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2022
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
264 (@SDR 25% APL)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
330 (@SDR 25% APL)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.274 x 0.274
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
138 (O/C)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
0.1ms (GtG)
-
Size [cm]
120.7193
-
Size [Inch]
47.53
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Others (Features)
Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
-
OverClocking
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
VRR
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
YES(3ea)
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
YES
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
253W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
175W
-
Type
Built-in Power
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1285 x 771 x 173
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
1070.6 x 623.9 x 46.6
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
1070.6 x 659.7 x 184.8
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
19.3
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
15.5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
16.8
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
Back Door(Purple Gray), Cable Cover(Purple Gray), Screw(Black, M4 X L20), Battery(AAA x 2EA)
-
Remote Controller
YES
-
USB A to B
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
300 x 200
SOUND
-
DTS HP:X
YES
-
Speaker
20W x 2
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Product Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Accessories Warranty
Check your accessories warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.