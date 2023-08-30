About Cookies on This Site

27" UltraFine™ 5K IPS LED Monitor

27" UltraFine™ 5K IPS LED Monitor

27MD5KA-B

27" UltraFine™ 5K IPS LED Monitor

27MD5KA‑B
All specs

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

27" Flat

Panel Type

IPS

Color Gamut

DCI-P3 99%

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

10bits, 1.07B

Resolution

5120x2880

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Nits)

500

Frequency (Hz)

60Hz

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1100:1

Response Time (GTG)

14ms

Viewing Angle (degree)

178/178

INTERFACE JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

Thunderbolt

1x v3.0

USB Up-stream

1x TB3

USB Down-stream

3x USB-C

SPEAKER

Audio Output (Watt)

5W x 2

Audio Tuning

Stereo Speakers

POWER

Type

Built-In Power

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100 ~240V, 50/60Hz

Ouptput (TB3/ USB-C PD)

85W

Normal On

140W

Standby Power Consumption

0.5W

FEATURES

Screen split2.0 (in OSC)

Yes

My Display Preset (in OSC)

Yes

OnScreen Control (OSC)

Yes

STAND

Tilt(Angle)

-5~25 Degree

Height Adjustable (Range)

0 - 110mm

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

625.6 x 239.9 x 464.4

Set (without Stand)

625.6 x 53.8 x 375.1

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

8.5

Set (without Stand)

6.4

WALL MOUNT

Wall Mount size (mm) VESA compatible

100 x 100

ACCESSORIES

Power Cord

Yes

Thunderbolt

Yes

