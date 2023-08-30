About Cookies on This Site

27" UHD 4K HDR Monitor with 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Specs

Reviews

Support

27" UHD 4K HDR Monitor with 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

27UL850-W

27" UHD 4K HDR Monitor with 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

All specs

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

27" Flat

Panel Type

IPS

Color Gamut

sRGB 99%

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Nits)

400cd/m² (Peak), 350cd/m² (Typ.)

Frequency (Hz)

60Hz

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1

Response Time (GTG)

5ms

Viewing Angle (degree)

178/178

INTERFACE JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

2x v2.0

DisplayPort

1x v1.4

USB Type-C

1x v3.1

Headphone Out

Yes

USB Down-stream

2x v3.0

SPEAKER

Audio Output (Watt)

5W x 2

Audio Tuning

Maxx Audio

POWER

Type

Adapter

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100 ~240V, 50/60Hz

Output (TB3/ USB-C PD)

60W

Normal On

40W

Standby Power Consumption

0.5W

FEATURES

G-Sync/ Freesync

Freesync

Game Mode

Yes

DAS Mode

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode (Blue light reduction)

Yes

Color Calibrated

Yes

H/W Calibration (True Color Finder)

Yes

Dual controller

Yes

Screen split2.0 (in OSC)

Yes

My Display Preset (in OSC)

Yes

OnScreen Control (OSC)

Yes

STAND

Tilt (Angle)

-5~20 Degree

Height Adjustable (Range)

0 - 110mm

Pivot

Yes

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

613.1 x 559.5 x 234.2 (Up)
613.1 x 449.5 x 234.2 (Down)

Set (without Stand)

613.1 x 364.4 x 44.6

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

6.1

Set (without Stand)

4.8

WALL MOUNT

Wall Mount size (mm) VESA compatible

100 x 100

ACCESSORIES

Power Cord

Yes

HDMI

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes

USB Type-C to Type-C

Yes

