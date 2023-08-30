About Cookies on This Site

LG UltraWide™ 29" FHD IPS Display Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG UltraWide™ 29" FHD IPS Display Monitor

29WL500-B

LG UltraWide™ 29" FHD IPS Display Monitor

All specs

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

29" Flat

Panel Type

IPS

Color Gamut

sRGB 99%

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Resolution

2560 X 1080

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Nits)

250

Frequency (Hz)

75Hz

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1

Response Time (GTG)

5ms

Viewing Angle (degree)

178/178

INTERFACE JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

2

Headphone Out

Yes

POWER

Type

Adapter

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Normal On

24.5W

Standby Power Consumption

0.5W

FEATURES

DAS Mode

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode (Blue light reduction)

Yes

Dual controller

Yes

Screen split2.0 (in OSC)

Yes

My Display Preset (in OSC)

Yes

OnScreen Control (OSC)

Yes

STAND

Tilt (Angle)

-5~15 Degree

DIMENSION(W X D X H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

698.1 x 209.4 x 410.9

Set (without Stand)

698.1 x 76.9 x 317.5

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

5.2

Set (without Stand)

4.7

WALL MOUNT

Wall Mount size (mm) VESA compatible

100 x 100

ACCESSORIES

HDMI

Yes

