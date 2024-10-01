We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraWide™ 34'' 5K2K WUHD Nano IPS Display Monitor
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Resolution
5120 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All specs
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
2018
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
360
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
840:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1200:1
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Resolution
5120 x 2160
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
86.36
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Thunderbolt
YES(1ea)
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
5120 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
85W
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
200W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 1.2W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
70W
-
Type
Built-in Power
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
982 x 527 x 191
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.9 x 359.8 x 57.1
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.9 x 559 x 234.3(↑) 816.9 x 449 x 234.3(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
12.3
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
7.7
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
9
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
Thunderbolt
YES
-
USB A to B
YES
FEATURES
-
Auto Brightness
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
SOUND
-
Rich Bass
YES
-
Speaker
5W x 2
What people are saying
